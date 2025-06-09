James Rhodes stars as Wakefield Thornes reach T20 Blast final

Jawad Akhtar played a part with bat and ball as Wakefield Thornes enjoyed a winning double over the weekend.

Wakefield Thornes will play Doncaster Town in the final of the YCSPL T20 Blast after overcoming Sheffield Collegiate in the semis on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornes came out on top by 15 runs after making 159-9 from their 20 overs.

Opener Kieran Donnachie (47) and Joe Billings (53) gave them a good start as they reached 99-1, although the rest of the innings fell away with only Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (20) making much of an impact among the remaining batsmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collegiate reached 65-1 in their reply, but wickets then went down at regular intervals and they fell 15 runs short when their 20 overs ended with them on 144-8.

Matty Taylor (2-25) and Jawad Akhtar (2-26) led the Thornes attack.

After losing for the first time the previous week the Wakefield team were straight back to winning ways in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League when they beat Whitley Hall by four wickets.

A half century from James Rhodes helped Thornes to get home after they had kept their opponents to 170-9 from 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes hit eight fours and two sixes in a knock of 55 and support came from Donnachie (28), Akhtar (29no), Mumtaz (24) and Billings (21) as the target was reached with 11 balls to spare.

In Hall’s innings, Taylor and Charlie Bourne both took 3-40 while Akhtar claimed 2-48.