Jason Marshall leads way as Methley win through to final of Priestley Cup

A superb batting display was at the heart of an 103-run success as Methley piled up 348-7 after choosing to go in first.

Opener Jason Marshall led the way with a brilliant 131 made from 106 balls, an innings that included five sixes and 16 fours. He shared an opening stand of 181 with Alex Cree (66) before James Wainman (39), Jake McCaffrey (24) and Tom Chippendale (23) weighed in with some handy runs.

Yusaf Baber also hit a century for Cleckheaton, but his 111 was not enough to stave off defeat as they were all out for 245.

Jason Marshall on his way to hitting 131 in Methley's Priestley Cup semi-final win over Cleckheaton. Picture: Steve Riding

Finlay Rooke (4-63) did most to restrict them with Cameron Sharp taking 3-71 and Gordon Thomson 2-29.

Methley were less successful a day earlier in the league as they lost by 130 runs to Bankfoot in the Premier Division.