Jason Marshall leads way as Methley win through to final of Priestley Cup

Methley will meet New Farnley in the final of the Gordon Rigg Priestley Cup following an impressive victory over Cleckheaton.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:00 am

A superb batting display was at the heart of an 103-run success as Methley piled up 348-7 after choosing to go in first.

Opener Jason Marshall led the way with a brilliant 131 made from 106 balls, an innings that included five sixes and 16 fours. He shared an opening stand of 181 with Alex Cree (66) before James Wainman (39), Jake McCaffrey (24) and Tom Chippendale (23) weighed in with some handy runs.

Yusaf Baber also hit a century for Cleckheaton, but his 111 was not enough to stave off defeat as they were all out for 245.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Jason Marshall on his way to hitting 131 in Methley's Priestley Cup semi-final win over Cleckheaton. Picture: Steve Riding

Finlay Rooke (4-63) did most to restrict them with Cameron Sharp taking 3-71 and Gordon Thomson 2-29.

Methley were less successful a day earlier in the league as they lost by 130 runs to Bankfoot in the Premier Division.

With skipper James Lee hitting 107, Bankfoot posted a 235 total despite Ben Waite’s 5-25 and two wickets each for James Wainman and Charlie McMurran. Methley were then all out for 106 with only Robert Clegg (26no) making any sort of impact against an attack led by Osama Ahmad (6-44).

Crowds out in force as Pontefract Racecourse's evening meetings finish on a high

Cleckheaton