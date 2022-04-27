Jawad Akhtar holds his nerve as Wakefield Thornes win last ball decider

After posting a healthy 238-9 score from their 50 overs, Thornes were left biting their nails as Tickhill chased the runs down and were in contention right up to the final delivery.

They managed to get the target down to 13 off the last two overs, but an excellent over from Matty Taylor meant they still required 10 from the final six balls.

Young bowler Jawad Akhtar was given the task of delivering the deciding over and stayed calm, but a fortunate boundary made the visitors favourites again as they wanted only two runs from the last two balls.

Wakefield Thornes won a thriller to make it two wins from two in the league this season.

However, two dot balls from Akhtar followed to clinch a victory by the narrowest of margins in an absorbing encounter with Tickhill ending on 237-6.

Taylor (3-71) was the most successful Thornes bowler with Brad Green taking 2-27 and Akhtar 1-58.

Wakefield had been put into bat, but responded well with James Wolfenden (18) and Kieran Donnachie (25) putting on 48 for the first wicket then Joe Billings coming in to play a commanding innings.