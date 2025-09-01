Jawad Akhtar plays crucial role as Wakefield Thornes triumph in cup final

Wakefield Thornes celebrate winning the K3 Dental Care Cup final. Picture: John Hobson

Wakefield Thornes were celebrating on Sunday after an impressive triumph in the K3 Dental Care Cup final played at Castleford CC.

Thornes overcame Doncaster Town by 100 runs in a strong all-round display to crown their fine campaign with some well deserved silverware.

Electing to bat first proved a good decision as the Wakefield team shrugged off the loss of a couple of early wickets and a middle order blip to post a competitive 195-8 total from their 40 overs.

Opener James Rhodes set a platform with a knock of 42, but it was Thornes’ Yorkshire all-rounder Jawad Akhtar who played the crucial innings in hitting 73 from 88 balls. Support came from Matty Taylor (29) in an important half century stand for the fifth wicket.

Doncaster never really got going in their reply and after losing their first four batsmen for 33 their wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals as skipper Taylor kept the pressure on by using his best bowlers.

They were all out for 95 with Charlie Bourne taking 3-19, Sam Wisniewski 3-27, Taylor 2-17 and Dylan Hurst 2-15.

Akhtar won the player of the match for his disciplined innings.

Thornes had been frustrated a day earlier as they lost ground in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League title race with their game against Hallam abandoned when they appeared to be in a good position.

After they had made 164 they had their opponents on 56-5 when heavy rain prevented any further play. Taylor (45) and Greg Wadsworth (41) top scored.