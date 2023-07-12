News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Joe Billings' effort proves in vain as Wakefield Thornes lose out to leaders Doncaster Town

​Wakefield Thornes were left disappointed at not being able to hunt down 147 runs from 32 overs in their rain affected Yorkshire Southern Premier League game against top of the table Doncaster Town.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

After Town reached 142-8 from 32 overs Thornes were given a revised target and will have been confident at the start of their reply.

They were quickly reduced to 12-2, but a stand of 65 for the third wicket between Joe Billings and Shubham Sharma (20) had the Wakefield side on track.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Billings and Jawad Akhtar (23) then came together to take Thornes to 120-4, but the dismissal of Billings after he had made 63 from 69 balls, including nine fours, proved the turning point.

Shubham Sharma took two wickets and scored 20 runs for Wakefield Thornes.Shubham Sharma took two wickets and scored 20 runs for Wakefield Thornes.
Shubham Sharma took two wickets and scored 20 runs for Wakefield Thornes.
Most Popular

The last six wickets went down for 12 runs and Thornes were all out for 132.

In Doncaster’s innings Matty Taylor (3-36), Akhtar (3-26) and Sharma (2-33) did most to restrict the leaders.

The result left the Wakefield team down in seventh spot and they are 28 points behind Doncaster Town, but comfortably ahead of the relegation zone.

Read More
Wakefield Thornes miss out in cup quarter-final against York
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thornes’ seconds were also up against league leaders when they took on Ackworth in a YSPL Division One match and a 90-run defeat saw them drop down to fifth place.

After being put in Ackworth made 164-7 from 30 overs as Luke Townsend hit an unbeaten 51 and A Nasar led the Wakefield attack with 3-25 while R Stephenson took 2-28.

Thornes never got going in their reply with only Nicholas England (15) and Junaid Yousaf (14) reaching double figures as they were all out for 74.

Related topics:Wakefield ThornesDoncaster TownSouthern Premier LeagueYorkshireWakefield