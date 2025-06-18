Joe Billings keeps Wakefield Thornes on top of YSPL table
After restricting their opponents to 198, Thornes were able to reach their target with more than seven overs to spare as Billings led the way in their reply.
Coming in after the early loss of James Rhodes, he combined with opener Kieran Donnachie for a 62-run second wicket stand and together with Yorkshire’s Jawad Akhtar (32no) put on a further 85 for the fourth wicket before falling unluckily 10 short of his century.
Billings’ 90 came off 87 balls and included three sixes and nine fours.
In Hallam’s innings Andrew Bradford (47) had top scored while Brad Green took 4-33, Charlie Bourne 3-28 and Matty Taylor 2-54.
The result kept Thornes eight points clear of Cleethorpes at the top of the table and they have now won eight of their nine league games.