Joe Billings keeps Wakefield Thornes on top of YSPL table

Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
Joe Billings hit a superb 90 in Wakefield Thornes' victory over Hallam. Picture Scott Merrylees
A fine knock by Joe Billings helped Wakefield Thornes to overhaul Hallam’s total to keep hold of top spot in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

After restricting their opponents to 198, Thornes were able to reach their target with more than seven overs to spare as Billings led the way in their reply.

Coming in after the early loss of James Rhodes, he combined with opener Kieran Donnachie for a 62-run second wicket stand and together with Yorkshire’s Jawad Akhtar (32no) put on a further 85 for the fourth wicket before falling unluckily 10 short of his century.

Billings’ 90 came off 87 balls and included three sixes and nine fours.

In Hallam’s innings Andrew Bradford (47) had top scored while Brad Green took 4-33, Charlie Bourne 3-28 and Matty Taylor 2-54.

The result kept Thornes eight points clear of Cleethorpes at the top of the table and they have now won eight of their nine league games.

