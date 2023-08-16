Hanging Heaton were skittled out for just 54 in 15 overs as opening bowlers Junaid Khan (6-22) and James Wade (4-28) did all the damage.

They had been set a very reachable DLS revised target of 107 from 26 overs, but never looked like getting close.

Ossett had also struggled as they made 139 when they batted first. Sajith Warnakulasuriya blasted four sixes while making the top score of 30, while James Keen hit 22 and Rohan Mehmi 20.

Junaid Khan took six wickets for Ossett against Hanging Heaton. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Second-placed Undercliffe pushed East Ardsley closer to relegation as they defeated them by 150 runs.

Undercliffe made 229-7 despite 3-43 from Josh Wild, before Ardsley were bowled out for just 87. Suraj Singh (42no) was the only one to put up much resistance.

Sandal missed out by one run in a thrilling finish to their Division One game against Gomersal.

Set a DLS target of 114 from 45 overs, they were dismissed for 112 despite 46 from Kasun Madushanka and 40 by Matthew Westwood.

Gomersal had been bowled out for 117 as Madushanka claimed 4-38, Zaeem Zulfqar 3-13 and Michael Carroll 3-54.

Overseas player Sanaullah Khan (6-36) took the first six Batley wickets as Carlton bowled them out for 107.

Rain resulted in Carlton being set a target of 101 and they struggled to secure a two-wicket win as Nasir Jamal (3-33) and Tariq Hussain (3-34) posed problems.

Former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan showed no mercy for Division Two bottom team Wrenthorpe as he starred with bat and ball for leaders Hartshead Moor in their 106-run win.

Bresnan top scored with 82 in Hartshead Moor’s score of 282-7 and followed up by taking 6-11 as Wrenthorpe were bowled out for 124.

Muhammad Adda (32) top scored for Wrenthorpe while Mustafa Bhatti and Shahrukh Ali both hit 25.

Altofts are now up to second place in Division Three after defeating East Leeds by eight wickets.

Dominic Richardson (57), Jacques Porter (41no) and Sam Denison (25no) helped Altofts reach their DLS target of 138 after East Leeds had made 155 with Porter the best of the bowlers with 3-30.

Nazakat Hussain (4-32) and Kashif Najam (4-11) bowled Wakefield St Michael's to a 167-run victory over Adwalton.