Kieran Donnachie’s century proves in vain in Wakefield Thornes’ final league game of 2022
Wakefield Thornes have had to settle for a third place finish in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League after suffering a four-wicket defeat in their final game of the season.
In the end they left their charge just too late for the title, but did end the campaign strongly with just this one defeat in their last seven matches.
In their final league match against Whitley Hall the Wakefield team found wickets going down at regular intervals after they chose to bat first.
Opener Kieran Donnachie remained out in the middle, however, and he held the innings together with an impressive knock, hitting 12 boundaries as he went on to his century and making 101 before becoming the ninth man out with the score on 229.
Thornes were all out for 236 with Imran Mahboob (45) lending most support to Donnachie.
Whitley Hall were given a good start to their reply with a 79-run opening stand before Thornes hit back to reduce them to 93-3.
A 94-run stand for the fourth wicket between Neil Longhurst (52) and Tim Smith (51) swung the game back Hall’s way, however, and they got home with four wickets and 14 balls to spare. Matty Taylor, with 3-65, was the pick of the Thornes bowlers.
Wakefield Thornes seconds, who will finish in a mid-table position in Division One, also lost to Whitley Hall in what was their penultimate match of the 2022 campaign.
After being put into bat first, they never really got on top of the Whitley bowling and were dismissed for 180.
Opener Joshua Hen-Boisen top scored with 38 while Adam Naz hit 27, Sam Darth 24 and Adrian Thomson 22.
Hall comfortably reached their target with seven wickets to spare.