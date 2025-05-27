Last pair see Methley over the line in thrilling derby with Townville

Charlie McMurran was involved in a match winning last wicket stand for Methley against Townville and took three wickets.

Methley put themselves firmly in the title race in the Bradford Cricket League’s Premier Division when they enjoyed double success over the Bank Holiday.

They faced two tough games against in-form Jer Lane and neighbours Townville, but came out on top in both.

Monday’s game against Townville was a classic derby that went right down to the wire.

All results were possible as the game went into the final over and Methley down to their last pair when chasing their opponents’ 175.

They had been reduced to 131-9 in the 43rd over, but an unbroken last-wicket stand of 48 between Charlie McMurran (39no) and Finlay Rooke (11no) saw Methley get over the line for the narrowest of wins, the winning runs coming with just two balls to spare.

Jared Warner top scored with 48 while defeat was tough on Townville’s Jack Hughes who took 5-52.

Dulaj Ashen (58) hit the highest score of the day in Townville’s innings, but McMurran took 3-30 and James Wainman 3-48.

The two local rivals came into the game after contrasting fortunes on Saturday.

Methley enjoyed a fine four-wicket win against early season leaders Jer Lane after they restricted their opponents to 184 all out, thanks to good bowling from Taylor Cornell (3-22), Charlie McMurran (3-42) and Josh Sullivan (3-45).

It was not easy going in pursuit of the runs on a pitch that Lane’s free scoring batsmen had found it tough and Alex Cree was the only one to score quickly as he made 39 from 37 balls.

After he fell in the 17th over with the score at 71-3, the runs started to dry up. Jake Smart and captain Warner only managed 36 runs from the next 13 overs and when Smart and Liam Thomas fell, it seemed that only Warner could deny Jer Lane’s potent attack.

But, supported by Sullivan (25), the skipper played a true captain’s knock as he batted for more than two-and-a-half hours, resisting his typical attacking instincts to end on an unbeaten 55 from 115 balls as he led Methley home with 22 balls to spare.

Townville attempted to chase Bradford & Bingley’s 233-5 in their Saturday game and were always in the hunt before falling 16 runs short.

Despite Hughes’ fine anchor role with 90, they ended on 217-9.

Captain Jacob Slator had led from the front for Bradford & Bingley as he carried his bat for an excellent 124no as Townville’s injury hit bowling attack struggled to make regular breakthroughs.

Great Preston were edged out by two wickets in their Division Two match against Northowram Fields.

James Conlon (3-34) and Muhammad Shah (3-37) battled hard for Great Preston, but their efforts were in vain as their opponents scraped home with 3.5 overs to spare.

Hayden Mortimer top scored with 41 in Great Preston’s 158 as Max Gardner (3-32) posed the main challenge.