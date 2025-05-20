Matt Rees strikes twice early to help keep Castleford in top spot

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 08:00 BST
Matt Rees took wickets with his first two balls for Castleford against Hull Zingari.placeholder image
Castleford CC remain the only team in the Yorkshire Premier League North with a 100 per cent record after they beat Hull Zingari by 54 runs to make it four wins from four.

After choosing to bat first Castleford made a solid start with a 58-run opening start between Calum Rowe and Brayden Clark (24).

Rowe went on to reach his half century, but fell for 55 after hitting 10 boundaries in his 60-ball knock.

Liam Hyde took up the cause with 32 and Scott Hopkinson hit 40, but Cas never quite broke free and they ended with a 214-7 total from their 50 overs.

Zingari lost their first two wickets without a run on the board as their reply was immediately set back with Jack Storey and Snehal Kauthankar falling to the first two balls of the innings bowled by Matt Rees.

The hat-trick was averted and the Hull team made a partial recovery to 41-2 before wickets then fell at regular intervals until they were all out for 160.

David Wainwright was their main destroyer, taking 5-27, while Eddie Morrison finished with 2-39 and Rees 2-44.

