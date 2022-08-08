Methley all-rounder Matthew Waite to leave 'dream team' Yorkshire after signing for Worcestershire

Waite has played regularly recently in the Yorkshire CCC 50-over and County Championship teams and has unfinished business with them in 2022, but the county club has confirmed that he will join Worcestershire at the conclusion of the current season.

The all-rounder, who debuted for Yorkshire in 2014, has battled back from several injuries and has scored 355 runs and taken 27 wickets in 12 First-Class appearances for Yorkshire. But he has impressed more in the one-day side in the last couple of years and has played 47 times in total in the shorter forms of the game.

He took three wickets and hit 36 runs in Yorkshire's most recent match, ironically against Worcestershire.

Matthew Waite is leaving Yorkshire after signing up to play for Worcestershire at the end of the 2022 season. Picture: SWpix.com

Waite has also been in good batting form when he has been able to play for his boyhood club, Methley, this season.

Yorkshire’s Interim Managing Director of Cricket Darren Gough said: “With Matthew out of contract at the end of the season and a big squad of talented players vying for places here at Yorkshire, we have been giving him opportunities to show us his skills before making a decision on his future with us.

“However, having completed a loan spell at New Road earlier this year, Worcestershire have offered him a good contract which he has opted to take.

“Everyone here would like to wish him every success in the future and thank him for his efforts.”

Waite said: “Playing for Yorkshire has fulfilled a childhood dream of mine and I am proud to say that I have represented the club for a number of years.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the people who have helped me along my journey at Yorkshire.

"Firstly, I’d like to thank all the staff that I have worked with at the club, especially the coaching and medical staff who have all put so much time and effort into getting me to where I am now.

"I’d like to thank the members for their fantastic support. Last but not least, all of the teammates that I’ve played with. I’ve grown up with a lot of the lads and I’ve absolutely loved playing with each and every one of them, whilst making some great memories along the way.