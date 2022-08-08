Pontefract squash ace James Willstrop strikes gold on final day of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Pontefract squash legend James Willstrop has added a second Commonwealth Games gold medal to his long list of honours after success in the men's doubles on the final day of competition at Birmingham today.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:01 pm

Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in the final of the men’s squash doubles played at the University of Birmingham Squash Centre.

The pair who recently won the world title triumphed 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 in a tense tussle that brought the best out of both pairs.

Willstrop and James were bettering the bronze medal they won in 2018.

James Willstrop won his second Commonwealth Games gold medal when he triumphed in the men's doubles with Declan James. Picture: Getty Images

The 38-year-old Pontefract man was also the singles winner in 2018 and put up a stout defence of his title in Birmingham when finishing just out of the medals in fourth place.

He now has seven Commonwealth Games medals, having also won five silvers across singles and doubles.

Badsworth swimmer Joe Litchfield delighted to be making his mark with Commonwealth Games medal

BirminghamPontefractJoe LitchfieldEngland