Badsworth swimmer Joe Litchfield delighted to be making his mark with Commonwealth Games medal

The Badsworth swimmer joined forces with Tom Dean, James Guy and 17-year-old Jacob Whittle as the quartet were roared to a sensational second at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre.

England’s four touched the wall in 7:07.50 behind Australia, who took the gold medal in a new Games record, with Scotland completing the podium ahead of Wales in fourth.

And on the back of the bronze he won with the 4x200m freestyle relay at the World Championships in Budapest, 24-year-old Litchfield relished his latest opportunity to test himself on the big stage.

Commonwealth Games medal winner Joe Litchfield. Picture: Getty Images

“It has been pretty surreal,” he said. “I’m 24 now and I feel I’m still a reasonably inexperienced swimmer on the team. I feel I haven’t done too much at senior level in finals.

“So going into the World final, I was a bit like ‘wow, I’m in a final’. I’ve not really been in that position and all this here, with the home crowd, it’s just all building experience towards Paris.

“This year has been one of ups and downs for me, at one point in trials I didn’t think I was going to make the Commonwealth Games at all.

“One swim at the end of the week in the 200m freestyle, I stuck myself on the team, and I’ve gone from barely making the team to world bronze, Commonwealth silver.

“I was part of the 4x100m heats earlier in the week as well so it’s been great. I’m not doing the European Championships so hopefully I can have a big break now. I need it.”

The silver medal was Tom Dean’s second of the night, having finished runner-up in the men’s 100m freestyle final, and he went on to finish with six silvers and a gold in the Games.