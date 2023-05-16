​Pakistan quick bowler Junaid Khan proved to be the difference between the sides as he came in at number 11 to hit a crucial unbeaten 37 to boost Ossett’s score to 165 then Khan claimed 3-31 with the ball as Methley were dismissed for 118.

Khan was backed up by James Wade (3-33) as only Tom Chippendale (33) made much of an impression in the visitors’ innings.

The top three were all out for ducks and only Josh Sullivan (23) joined Chippendale in reaching double figures.

Bowler Tom Chippendale is about to deliver for Methley at Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sullivan (4-63) had earlier been the best of the Methley bowlers while there were two wickets each for Yasir Ali and James Wainman on a day when the club paid tribute to their late chairman and stalwart John Stabler who died last week, aged 77.

A difficult week ended on a brighter note for Methley as they went through to the second round of the Gordon Rigg Priestley Cup with an 84-run win over Sandal.

Last season’s beaten finalists were given home advantage when the game was switched from Sandal because of a waterlogged outfield there and they made the most of it.

The contest was reduced to 40 overs-a-side because of the late change of venue and Methley recovered from a shaky start at 30-3 to post a 172-5 total with Jake Smart enjoying his promotion from the second team by smashing six sixes and three fours in an unbeaten knock of 76. Chippendale (33no) gave him support in an unbroken 103-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Sandal were soon in trouble when they replied and were bowled out for 88 with Ben Waite (4-25) and Chippendale (3-14) doing most of the damage.

Methley were joined in the next round by Townville who beat Division One leaders East Bierley by seven wickets after bowling them out for 121.

Townville were also in good form in the league and moved up to fourth place in the Premier Division after an 178-run thrashing of Farsley.

All-rounder Conor Harvey led the way as he blasted six sixes in an unbeaten 66, with the bat then took 5-11 with the ball as Farsley were all out for 81 in reply to 259-5.