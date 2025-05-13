Mumtaz and Akhtar help Wakefield Thornes maintain 100 per cent league start

Jawad Akhtar hit half centuries in two matches for Wakefield Thornes over the weekend.

Top of the table Wakefield Thornes had a mixed weekend as they followed further league success with a cup defeat.

Saturday brought a fourth win in four games in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League as Thornes hammered Appleby Frodingham.

A strong all-round display saw the Wakefield team post a big 313-6 total then dismiss their opponents for 162 to record a 151-run victory.

Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz led the way with the bat as he smashed 16 fours and two sixes in a knock of 115 and he combined with Thornes’ Yorkshire player Jawad Akhtar (79) in an 144-run fourth wicket stand.

Dylan Hurst also contributed 36 and Kieran Donnachie 27 in Wakefield’s fine batting effort.

Appleby Frodingham only briefly got going with a 50-run stand between Kieran Watson (45) and Jamie Brumby (21) as they struggled against an attack led by Charlie Bourne (6-37) and Sam Wisniewski (3-25).

A day later Thornes were on the other end of the result as they went down by eight wickets despite making 211-8 in their 40 overs in their ECB National Club Championship tie at Richmondshire.

Akhtar was in good form again with an unbeaten 59 while opener James Rhodes hit 53 and Donnachie 31.