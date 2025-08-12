Openers set the tone for Premier leaders Wakefield Thornes

An opening stand of 132 between Kieran Donnachie and James Rhodes paved the way for a fine win for Wakefield Thornes as they remained eight points clear at the top of the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

The convincing 104-run success over Shiregreen sees the Wakefield side maintain their advantage over closest challengers Sheffield Collegiate and stay 10 points ahead of third-placed Cleethorpes with five games remaining.

Thornes answered the challenge of being put it emphatically with their strong opening stand which came in 23.5 overs.

Rhodes was first out after making 68, but Donnachie went on to compile 87, including 15 overs and a six, from 78 balls.

Further valuable contributions were made by Jawad Akhtar, with 58no from 43 deliveries, Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (26) and Dylan Hurst (24no) as Thornes reached 294-4 by the end of their 50 overs.

Shiregreen were quickly reduced to 36-3 in their reply before a stand of 74 in 16 overs between Muhammad Mohsin Khan (30) and Aslam Hayat (80) gave them hope.

Thornes broke the stand, however, and continued to chip away with their opponents eventually all out for 190.

Akhtar followed up his batting exploits by taking 4-56 while Sam Wisniewski claimed 3-44 and Charlie Bourne 2-19.

