Ossett CC face away start at Batley on their top flight debut in Bradford Cricket League

The Ossett team that won the Division One championship in the 2021 Bradford League season.

The new season is due to open on Saturday, April 16, 2022 and will see Ossett make their Premier Division debut at Batley.

The following week will bring their first home game and it will be a cracker against last season’s runners-up Townville.

Wrenthorpe will open their new season in Division One with a home game when their campaign also starts on April 16.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their unfortunate relegation because of a rule breach the Wrenthorpe club lost their Premier place in 2021, but are aiming to bounce back quickly and will hope that their home game with Gomersal on the opening day will be the start of a successful promotion campaign.

They are joined in Division One by East Ardsley, who will start their campaign at home to Undercliffe.

Wakefield St Michael’s will have a home start to their season when hosting Crossflatts in their first fixture in Division Two.

Sandal must wait a week into the campaign for their first home game (against Hartshead Moor) as they travel to Hunslet Nelson for their opening Division Two match.