PICTURE FOCUS: Image special as Sandal take over at top of table with win over Wakefield St Michael's

A strong batting display in which several players contributed was at the heart of their latest success. Skipper Kristian Shuttleworth led the way with 55, including three sixes and six fours, while Matthew Westwood smashed 49 off 40 balls, Leighton Shuttleworth hit 49 and Ashley Mackereth a brisk 33 at the top of the order.

Despite the efforts of Joe Finnigan (4-53) to restrict them Ossett were able to post a formidable 268-8 total.

Overseas player Lalit Mangalarapu top scored with 45 as St Michael’s replied, but support was in short supply as they were all out for 138. Brandon Hewlett (3-33), Zaeem Zulfqar (3-11), Sam Noden (2-57) and Amjid Sadiq (2-32) combined to bowl Wakefield out.

Photographer Scott Merrylees captured the action from the derby game and here are some of his images

Four star Joe Finnigan on his way to taking 4-53 for Wakefield St Michael's against Sandal.

Delivering Kashif Najam delivers for Wakefield St Michael's.

In the runs Kristian Shuttleworth looks to score runs for Sandal.

Ready to go Lee Geldard about to bowl for Wakefield St Michael's.