Marcus Walmsley took 3-43 for Ossett in their win against Cleckheaton. Picture: Scott Merrylees

PICTURE GALLERY: 10 pictures from Ossett's top flight Bradford League game against Cleckheaton

Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action as Ossett CC took on Cleckheaton CC in a Gordon Rigg Bradford League Premier Division contest.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:23 am

Despite Richard Pyrah making 40 against his former team and skipper Mally Nicholson hitting 36, Cleckheaton's 176 total was not enough against an Ossett side that has taken well to life in the top flight following promotion.

Spinner Mattie Race returned his best figures for Ossett of 5-41 and Marcus Walmsley claimed 3-43.

Despite losing early wickets, including in-form opener Nick Connolly, Ossett were powered to victory by Mubtada Akhtar (42no), Sajith Warnakulasuriya (40) and Sam Storr (37).

Here's some images from the game:

1. Cleckheaton opener

Opener Ethan Lee has his eyes on the ball as he bats for Cleckheaton against Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees

2. Brief stay

Yousaf Baber's stay in the middle was brief as he was out for four against Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees

3. Keeping tabs

Ossett wicketkeeper Sam Storr is ready to pounce as Yousaf Baber bats. Picture: Scott Merrylees

4. Delivering

Ossett opening bowler Mubtada Akhtar delivers. Picture: Scott Merrylees

