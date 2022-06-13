PICTURE GALLERY: 10 pictures from Ossett's top flight Bradford League game against Cleckheaton

Despite Richard Pyrah making 40 against his former team and skipper Mally Nicholson hitting 36, Cleckheaton's 176 total was not enough against an Ossett side that has taken well to life in the top flight following promotion.
Spinner Mattie Race returned his best figures for Ossett of 5-41 and Marcus Walmsley claimed 3-43.
Despite losing early wickets, including in-form opener Nick Connolly, Ossett were powered to victory by Mubtada Akhtar (42no), Sajith Warnakulasuriya (40) and Sam Storr (37).
Here's some images from the game:
