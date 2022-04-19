PICTURE GALLERY: Woodlands off to winning start in close game with Townville

Here's a look at Jim's images from a game in which Woodlands won by three wickets

Last year's runners-up Townville looked set for victory until Elliot Richardson hit 16 runs in the final over to get Woodlands over the line.

Tim Jackson (70) and Greg Finn (40) top scored as Woodlands chased Townville's 211 total, which included a highly promising knock of 70 from their new opener, Abdul Wahid.

Skipper Jack Hughes (44) and Conor Harvey (43) made good contributions too while Woodlands' new captain Brad Schmulian took 5-22 to do most to restrict Townville.

More from the opening day of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League season in Thursday's editions of the Dewsbury Reporter and Pontefract & Castleford Express.

