Pontefract Cricket League: Bowlers deliver boost to Calder Grove’s promotion hopes

Calder Grove CC's Ben Brown.

Good bowling from Ben Brown (4-15), Thomas Buxton (3-14) and Alex Brown (2-1) set up the victory with Sharlston shot out for 62. Elliott Dawson (26no) then led Grove home in only 10.2 overs and they are 12 points behind second-placed Barnby Dun with a game in hand.

Pledwick lost ground on the top three after a two-wicket loss to Newton Hill.

Despite making a good start through openers Reuben Sleight (48) and Jonathan Banks (43) Pledwick collapsed to 131 all out as Tasadaq Iqbal (6-19) did most of the damage.

Newton Hill batsmen also found it tough going as Matthew Clegg took 5-39, but they were able to get home thanks largely to Chris Colley’s unbeaten 45.

Horbury Bridge boosted hopes of avoiding relegation with an eight-wicket win over Thurnscoe Institute.

Jack Machin starred with bat and ball as he took 5-40 to help keep Thurnscoe to 126-8 from 35 overs then hit an unbeaten 73 in the winning reply. Christopher Driver also scored 44.

Sixth-placed Notton lost to leaders Fenwick after being bowled out for only 66 in reply to 149.

Defeat was tough on an impressive bowling attack led by Brett Russell (4-19).

West Bretton ran into some incredible batting as they lost their Division One match by 188 runs to Frickley Colliery.

Kieren Dinnage smashed 16 sixes and 14 fours in a dominating innings of 185 while James Scott supported strongly with a knock of 102 that included four sixes and 13 fours as Frickley piled up a massive 376-8 total.

Bretton’s bowlers did stick to their task with Mohamed Uvais taking 5-59 and Anthony Scully 3-116.

Bretton had their own batting star in Tom Clifford, but although he hit five sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 98 he found support scarce and they were all out for 188.

Streethouse continued their improvement with a 17-run success against Askern Welfare.

Dylan Bowles (43) and Amjad Hussain (41) top scored as Streethouse posted a 177-8 score then Craig Bryant (4-46), Hussain (3-27) and Craig Ellison (2-48) bowled well to ensure Askern were all out for 160.

Crofton Phoenix remain well adrift in second from bottom after they went down by four wickets to Hundhill Hall.

Despite 53 from Sohail Ahmed and Riffat Kiani’s 33 Crofton’s 177 total was not enough.

Kiani followed up by taking 3-47, but Hall timed their reply perfectly to clinch victory in the final over.

A five-wicket haul from Aakash Dutta helped Nostell St Oswald to a 25-run victory over Hensall in Division Two.

With Dutta taking 5-54 and two wickets each for Paul Dalby and Matthew Thompson, Hensall were restricted to 157-9.

This was in reply to Nostell’s 182-9, which included 62 from Tokir Bashir.

Dale McMullan’s 4-40 with the ball and 40 runs with the bat proved in vain as Old Sharlston lost by 31 runs at Pollington.

In reply to Pollington’s 197, Sharlston were dismissed for 166 with another contribution of 40 from Dan McLeod.

Runaway Division Two leaders are Oulton and they maintained their unbeaten league record when they defeated Brodsworth Main by 52 runs.

Benjamin Child (71no) and Jonathan Gardiner (60) led the way as Oulton posted a 219-6 total.

Gardiner followed up with a crucial 5-32 bowling spell with Brodsworth all out for 167.

Denby Grange were involved in a tight Division Four contest, but came out the wrong way of the result, losing by one wicket to Bullcroft Main.

James White hit 39 and Nick Finnigan 30, but Grange’s 142-9 total was overhauled in the penultimate over.

Main needed a 15-run last wicket stand, however, to get home after Scott Drury took 4-30 and Finnigan 3-25.

Vipin Reddy’s 5-25 helped Normanton St John’s to a vital victory in their promotion quest from Division Five as they defeated Brodsworth Main seconds by eight wickets.

Brodsworth were dismissed for 62 before Mommhed Hanif (41no) led Normanton home for a win that keeps them in second place.

Crigglestone closed the gap to one point on Division Six leaders Oulton seconds as they took advantage of their rivals not playing.

With John Wilson hitting 53 and Luke Pryde 42no, Crigglestone sailed past Ryhill & Havercroft’s 107 score to win with a nine-wicket margin.