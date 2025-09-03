Oulton remain top of the Pontefract Cricket League.

Pontefract Cricket League leaders Oulton beat the rain and are 16 points clear at the top following a commanding 10-wicket success against Nostell St Oswald in the Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest victory was based on a terrific effort in the field as they dismissed their opponents for 82, with the wickets falling to Ryan Healey (4-0), Jack Andrews (3-25) and Thomas Conboy (3-38).

Openers Jonny Henshaw (50no) and Jonathan Gardiner (32no) then brought Oulton home without loss in a reply that last just 8.1 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kippax were left frustrated that their Premier Division game against West Bretton in the Pontefract Cricket League was abandoned due to rain.

They looked to be in a strong position after making 295 in their full 46 overs with Munawar Chariwala hitting a superb 107 from 62 balls.

After coming in at number eight he smashed eight sixes and 10 fours and combined with Ihsanullah Dost (46) in a 137-run stand. Mohamed Uvais (5-76) did most to restrict Kippax.

Bretton made a decent start to their reply, but the game was abandoned with them on 69-0 from nine overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of the Premier games that managed to be completed Knottingley Town were unable to upset title challengers Crofton Phoenix despite a great effort in the field.

Third-placed Crofton were made to struggle after electing to bat first and were all out for 134 with Aravinth Kathirvel (36) top scoring.

Senushka Fernando (4-32) and Pathirahannahelage Fernando (3-49) led the Knottingley attack, but their batsmen also found it tough going as they were all out for 105.

Harpartap Singh was their main tormentor as he took 8-35.

Hemsworth MW’s game with Brodsworth Main was halted early because of rain as they stood on 28-0 in reply to 337-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitley Bridge remain in danger of dropping out of the Championship after losing by eight wickets to Barton.

They were all out for 141 with Tom Laffin hitting 52 and have been left 14 points adrift of safety in a second from bottom position.

At the other end of the table, South Kirkby are eight points clear at the top after beating Crofton Phoenix seconds by seven wickets.

Liam Rollin (34) helped them home after Crofton were bowled out for 96 with Hedley-Paul Keegan taking 4-40 and Rollin 4-15.