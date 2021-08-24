Pontefract Cricket League: Calder Grove beat the rain and promotion rivals to boost hopes

Pontefract Cricket League round-up

Fenwick also played, but lost to Thurnscoe Institute so the gap at the top is now down to six points, although the leaders do have a game in hand.

Calder Grove’s victory also enabled them to open up an 11-point gap on third-placed Barnby Dun with three matches remaining.

Thomas Buxton played a key role in the win as he claimed 4-39 as Barnby Dun were bowled out for 120 in reply to 148. Farrukh Sultan and Elliott Dawson also took two wickets each.

Dawson played a crucial knock with the bat too, making 31 after coming in at number 10. The other leading runmakers were Ben Brown (30) and James Davies (30).

Elsewhere in Division Three, fourth-placed Pledwick had their game against Horbury Bridge abandoned after they had kept their opponents to 153-6 and reached 50-3 from 19 overs in their reply.

Christopher Driver (81) top scored for Bridge while Matthew Clegg and George Tinker took two wickets each.

Notton appeared to be unlucky as their game ended when they stood on 67-0 in reply to Ackworth seconds’ 189-8.

Jonathan Habe was not out on 35 and Qasar Khan not out on 26 after Brett Russell (4-46) and Alex Hughes (3-41) had bowled well.

West Bretton also appeared to be heading for victory in their Division One match as they reached 82-1 from 12 overs in reply to 140 all out posted by Darton.

Jonny Winwood was going well when the rain came as he was on 59 from 37 balls, smashing 10 fours and two sixes.

Anthony Scully (5-58) was the pick of Bretton’s bowlers.

Streethouse’s game with Frickley Colliery did finish, but they were well beaten by opponents making a late run at the championship.

Going in first, Streethouse were dismissed for 113, with Dylan Bowles (21) top scoring, before Frickley went on to complete a nine-wicket victory.

Crofton Phoenix were bowled out for 105 as they lost by nine wickets to Hatfield Town. Only Kuldeep Rana (25no) made much of an impact.

Old Sharlston reached 186-6 from 46 overs before their Division Two game with Brodsworth Main was ended early. Dale McMullan hit 89 and Michael Harwood 34.

Division Two leaders Oulton were doing a good job in the field before their game with Kippax was curtailed.

The free scoring Kippax side were on 185-8 from 33 overs at the abandonment with Jack Andrews taking 4-61.

Nostell St Oswald were also left frustrated as they had Garforth Parish Church 106-7 with Matthew Thompson claiming 4-19 and Tokir Bashir 3-40.

Denby Grange were one of only three teams to register a win in Division Four as they beat South Kirkby seconds by five wickets.

Good bowling, led by Matthew Cappleman (4-25), paved the way as Kirkby were restricted to 150-9 before skipper Nick Finnigan (60no) and James White (56) brought Grange home in 29.2 overs.

Normanton St John’s closed the gap on Division Five leaders Frickley Colliery to one point when they defeated Bentley Colliery by five wickets.

An unbeaten 52 from Abdul Rashid saw them home safely after a good effort in the field saw Bentley dismissed for 110.

Ricky Crossley led the Normanton attack with 4-20, while Muneeb Patel claimed 3-14.