Pontefract Cricket League: Callum Honeyman plays key role as Streethouse hit top spot with win over Frickley Colliery

Callum Honeyman’s unbeaten 68, which included nine fours and a six, saw them home after Frickley had posted a 215 total in the Division One contest.

Support came from skipper Richard Vigars (34), Steven Roberts (25) and Jason Holmes (20no) as Streethouse got home with nine balls to spare despite the efforts of Kieran Mcintyre (4-56).

Top scorers for Frickley had been Jack Danks (41), Luke Malone (37no), Gary Mitchell (34) and Tom Collis (30) while v took 4-54.

Previous leaders Oulton lost by 79 runs to Askern Welfare.

Ashley Towler’s 102 helped Askern to make 262 and Oulton were restricted to 183-8 in reply.

Jonathan Henshaw top scored with 71 for Oulton and skipper Joseph Sykes hit 29, while Jake Dalgreen (4-63) was the pick of their bowlers.

Nostell St Oswald won a thriller against Crofton Phoenix as an unbroken last wicket stand of 13 saw them home by the narrowest of margins.

Chasing Crofton’s 152 they found wickets going down at regular intervals, but Tokir Bashir’s 26 plus 23 each from Husain Wajid and Craig Simmons saw them edge over the line, the latter finishing not out together with Kristian Thickett (9).

Muhammad Abrar and Syed Ahsan Shah took three wickets each for Crofton, whose top scorer had been Yasir Mehmood with 54. Usman Bashir (3-31), Wajid (3-40) and Tokir Bashir (3-32) were the pick of the Nostell bowlers.

West Bretton moved up to fifth place following their one-wicket win over Hooton Pagnell in another close top division match.

After their opponents reached 217-7 in their 46 overs, Bretton set about their chase well with opener Josh Ashton cracking 14 fours and a six in a knock of 72.

He combined with Tom Clifford (45) for a 113-run second wicket stand, but after they were out it became more of a struggle. Tony Rushforth came up with a crucial 28, however, and they squeezed home with their last pair at the wicket in the 43rd over.

Anthony Scully (3-80) was the most successful Bretton bowler.

Hemsworth MW climbed out of the bottom two following a 52-run success against basement club Hundhill Hall.

Max Heritage played a big part in the victor as he hit 64 runs with the bat and followed up by taking 3-21 with the ball.

With Scott Latimer also taking 4-80 Hall were all out for 182 in reply to Hemsworth's 234-6 despite the efforts of Tristan Oselton with a 61-ball knock of 80 that included 10 fours and three sixes.

James Horbury joint top scored for Hemsworth with 64, hitting 12 boundaries while Jake Taberner hit 36 and Jack Whale 33. Jed Wilkinson did most to restrict them with 4-64.

Kippax were all out for 151 to fall 30 runs short in their game against Darton.

Zakaria Valimulla hit 45 and there were decent contributions from Vasimraja Adam Truckwala (31) and Munaf Navsarka (29), but Darton's total proved tricky to chase although Museji Bhoola had taken 4-37 and Bashir Khalifa 3-48.

A fine all-round effort by Ben Brown helped fourth-placed Calder Grove to beat Garforth Parish Church by 39 runs in Division Two.

First, Brown top scored with 45 as Grove made 154 then he took 4-56 as Parish were all out for 115 in reply.

Division Two leaders Old Sharlston maintained their unbeaten record with an eight-wicket success at Rothwell.

Tom Maskill took 4-21 as Rothwell were dismissed for 111 then Dale McMullan (39no) and Jack Wisher (29no) brought Sharlston home.

Mathew Daniel's 4-39 proved in vain as Whitley Bridge lost a close game by six runs at Fenwick.

Colin Banks also claimed 3-32 as Fenwick were dismissed for 144. But Bridge were all out for 138 despite 35 from Matthew Green, 31 by Lewis Longstaff and 20 in a last-wicket stand of 27 by Mathew Draper

Bottom of the table Glasshoughton were all out for 108 to lose by 140 runs to Pollington.

Only Pubudu Dasanayaka (58) and Jake Medley (23no) reached double figures after Iwan Raven (4-69) and Noor Sahaq (3-62) did most to restrict Pollington.

Andrew Lund's 3-31 could not save Knottingley Town from suffering a four-wicket defeat to Barnby Dun.