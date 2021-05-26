Pontefract Cricket League: Crofton Phoenix off the mark for season but West Bretton lose ground

Muhammad Abrar, who took 4-30 for Crofton Phoenix.

Muhammad Abrar (4-30) and Zamurad Khan (3-36) bowled Crofton to a 20-run success as they played a big part in Hall being dismissed for 143.

They were replying to Phoenix’s 163-7, which included contributions from Ahsan Mir (39) and skipper Khan (38).

West Bretton lost ground in Division One as they were bowled out for only 62 to lose by 78 runs to Frickley Colliery.

George Naylor battled in vain for 27 after Anthony Scully (4-56), Chris Reece (3-17) and Chris Degnan (2-38) had bowled well to dismiss Frickley for 140.

Division Two leaders Hensall proved too strong for Nostell St Oswald, who were all out for 135 to lose by 85 runs.

Tokir Bashir (42) put up some resistance and also did well with the ball in taking 5-38 as Hensall were dismissed for 220. Usman Bashir also claimed 4-47.

Notton moved up to third place in Division Three after beating Fenwick by the narrowest of margins.

After bowling their opponents out for 109, with Mike Pretorius claiming 4-32 and Jonathan Habe 3-16, Notton scraped home to win by a one wicket margin.

Habe brought them home with an unbeaten 65 that included eight fours and a six.

Calder Grove were shot out for 71 as they went down by 130 runs to Old Sharlston seconds.

Ben Brown top scored with 24, but none of the last five batsmen could contribute a run against a bowling attack led by Jon Railton (5-36) and Michael Harwood (3-1).

Old Sharlston’s 201-7 owed much to a fine knock of 86 from Berlin Bernadin, who smashed six sixes and eight fours in his 78 balls faced.

Jonathan Balmforth (4-6) and Nick Finnigan (3-37) bowled Denby Grange to an 80-run win at home to Bullcroft Main in Division Four.

Main were all out for 104 in reply to Grange’s 184, which included contributions from Scott Walker (52), Balmforth (41), Finnigan (27) and Paul Johnson (20).

Kumar Gadhraj took 5-25 as Division Five leaders Normanton St Johns beat Brodsworth Main by 139 runs.

Brodsworth were dismissed for just 54 after Normanton’s response to being put in had been to post a 193-8 total.

Suleman Rayat top scored with 71 from 83 balls while Kumar Gadhraj hit 39 and Muneeb Patel 34no.

James Speight (40no) brought Crigglestone home for a five-wicket success against Ryhill & Havercroft in Division Six.