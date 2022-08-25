Pontefract Cricket League: Frickley Colliery leapfrog Streethouse into second place

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory saw Colliery leapfrog Streethouse into second place and although they remain 25 points behind leaders Askern Welfare there are four games remaining so there is still much to play for.

They were put in by Streethouse and responded by making 198-8 with Louis Baker contributing 51 at the top of the order and Jack Danks hitting 54. Peter Bowles (4-52) did most to restrict them.

Streethouse hit early trouble in their reply and were reduced to 91-8 then 111-9. But a last wicket stand between Imran Patel (38no) and Scott Bland (33) threatened to snatch a victory before the latter was caught out off the bowling of Jason Mills to leave the team all out on 180.

Scott Bland played his part in a thrilling Pontefract Division One game when hitting 33 in a last wicket stand that almost turned defeat into victory for Streethouse against Frickley Colliery.

Matthew Pinder (5-45) was the pick of the Frickley bowlers.

Kippax moved up to fourth with a six-wicket success over Darton.

Good bowling, led by Syed Shah (4-51) and Soaham Kadam (3-13) paved the way for the win with Darton bowled out for 113.

Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (41) and Kadam (23no) then led kippax home in less than 20 overs.

Oulton dropped to fifth after losing by 51 runs to top of the table Askern Welfare.

They were shot out for only 61 with Jonathan Henshaw (19) top scoring after the bowlers had done a good job by dismissing the leaders for 112, Benjamin Child and Ryan Healey both taking 3-14.

Crofton Phoenix squeezed home by one wicket when they took on neighbours Nostell St Oswald.

In a thrilling finish an unbroken last wicket stand of 43 between Syed Ahsan Shah (49no) and Akhlaq Mehmood (11no) got Crofton home after they had stood on 170-9 in reply to their opponents’ 207.

Asif Sheraz also contributed 45 and Yasir Javed 21 as they managed to recover from 33-5.

Adam Siddique (4-37) and Aakash Dutta (3-28) were the bowlers who did most to peg Crofton back while Nostell’s top scoring batsmen were Tanvir Bashir (55), Jack Machin (41) and Siddique (32).

Zamurad Khan led the Phoenix attack with 4-55 and Shah claimed 3-28.

Bottom of the table Hundhill Hall won for only the second time this season as they beat Hemsworth MW by three wickets.

Chris Walton’s unbeaten 103 carried them home as he smashed 18 fours and a six.

Reece Johnson and Jed Wilkinson supported with 35 each and Hall won with 10 balls to spare despite three wickets each for Alfie Taberner and Scott Latimer.

Hemsworth had chosen to bat first and posted a 217-8 score with Latimer hitting an unbeaten 51 and further decent efforts from Billy Briggs (40) and Jack Whale (39).

A well made century from Tony Rushforth helped West Bretton to a 72-run victory over Hooton Pagnell.

Rushforth smacked 22 fours and a six in a knock of 123 made from only 93 balls and with Ben Summers hitting 45 Bretton were able to reach 233-7 in their 46 overs.

Hooton Pagnell were all out for 161 in reply, Anthony Scully taking 3-52, Chris Reece 3-45 and Dan Wood 3-17.

Old Sharlston continued their promotion push in Division Two with a 10-wicket win over Rothwell leaving them in second, 27 points clear of Brodsworth Main.

Tom Maskill led their attack with 4-23 as Rothwell were bowled out for 123 then openers Tom Craig (54no) and Zack Brown (52no) brought Sharlston home with an unbroken 125-run stand.

Seventh-placed Knottingley Town piled up a big 312-7 total on their way to a 94-run win over Barnby Dun.

Alex Clemo top scored with 77 from 70 balls while Karl Buxton hit 58, John Goddard 50 and John Pugh 29.

Barnby Dun were kept to 218-9 as Craig Larrington took 4-38.

A heavy defeat by leaders Garforth Parish Church has left Calder Grove with a fight on their hands to stay in the second division.

After the 212-run loss they are level on points with second from bottom Rothwell and only 14 points above bottom of the table Glasshoughton.

Garforth set a daunting target when they reached 318-6 in their innings. Scott Anthony Reyner (3-92) did most to restrict them.

Grove were then all out for 106 in their reply despite a battling 36 from Farrukh Sultan and 22 by Shahid Khan.

Glasshoughton were all out for 110 to lose their game by six runs to Pollington.

Hopes must have been high for a big victory when they dismissed their opponents for 116 with Noor Sahaq claiming 5-41 and Lucas Whipp 3-34.

But despite 48 from opener Liam Hopton, Glasshoughton fell short in their reply, collapsing from 79-3.

Whitley Bridge are still looking nervously over their shoulder at the drop zone after a 74-run loss to Fenwick.

They were all out for 168 in reply to 242-8 with Lewis Longstaff (63) top scoring, hitting 13 fours.