Pontefract Cricket League: Henshaw and Neal lead Oulton home for key win over Streethouse

​After bowling Streethouse out for 165 the openers made light work of Oulton’s run chase as they combined for an unbroken 166-run stand that saw their team complete victory in 28.4 overs.

Neal hit 82no, including nine fours and three sixes, while Henshaw was not out on 73 at the finish, having hit 11 fours and two sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Streethouse’s innings, Brent Law (41) top scored while there were other valuable contributions from Jason Holmes (25no), Zamurad Khan (24), Ismail Patel (20) and Jacob Tucker (19). But the rest of the batsmen struggled against an attack led by Jack Andrews (3-41) and Joseph Sykes (3-23).

Mohamed Zacky Uvais took four wickets for West Bretton at Hemsworth MW. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Four wickets each from Chris Degnan and Mohamed Zacky Uvais paved the way for a five-wicket success for fourth-placed West Bretton at Hemsworth MW.

With Degnan taking 4-26 and Zacky 4-33 Hemsworth were bowled out for 148. Jack Heritage (30) was their top scorer with Billy Briggs hitting 25 and Lewis Collis 24.

Bretton lost five wickets in their reply as Aamir Siddique (3-49) looked to lead a Welfare fightback, but Tom Clifford (44) and David Hoyle (23no) ensured they reached their target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Kemp’s unbeaten 65 brought Old Sharlston home for their first Premier win of the season as they beat South Kirkby by three wickets.

Set 225 for victory, they reached their target with 13 balls to spare as Kemp hit seven fours and two sixes in his key innings and support came from Dan McLeod (43), Danny Bullock (35) and Zack Brown (27).

In South Kirkby’s 224-7, Dale Woolsey (41), Bailey Hopkins (39), Ben Elmore (38no) and Philip Howell (33no) all contributed while Dale McMullan took 3-66.

Fine batting went to waste as Crofton Phoenix lost by three wickets to Kippax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moosa Azad (61), Wajid Hussain (59), Amjad Hussain (56) and Abdullah Qureshi (54no) all made half centuries as Crofton totalled 301-5.

But Kippax produced a superb run chase, headed by Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala, who hit 20 fours and a six in a knock of 101, with support from Abdulla Alikozai who hit 60 from 37 balls. Hussain (4-57) did most to restrict them.

Despite 57 from Jack Machin and 36 by Devansh Sehara, Nostell St Oswald were bowled out for 136 and lost by five wickets to title chasing Garforth Parish Church.

Tokir Bashir took 4-51, but Garforth reached their target inside 24 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley Colliery were bowled out for 121 as they fell 88 runs short against Askern Welfare.

Lewis Binns (26) top scored as Frickley were all out for 121 in reply to Askern's 209-9 innings in which Matthew Pinder took 4-39 and Jason Mills 3-40.

Hundhill Hall came out on top by 79 runs in a local derby with Whitley Bridge in the Championship.

Batting first, they made 221 with Matthew Ramsden hitting 66 and Simon Fletcher 48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Whitley Bridge collapsed to 142 all out after an 86-run opening stand between Diljit Singh (47) and James Pearson (45) as Edward Anderson (6-37) did most of the damage.

Defeat was tough on Mathew Draper who took 7-78 for Bridge.

Second-placed Knottingley Town were in winning form again as they beat Hooton Pagnell by 30 runs.

An 107-run opening stand between Richard Carter (82) and Karl Buxton (62) set Town on the way to a good score.

With Alex Clemo contributing 37 and Paul Heseltine 30 they were able to reach 246-7 then restricted their opponents to 216-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasshoughton dropped down to fourth in Division One after they lost by 51 runs to Rossington Main.

They were kept to 184-9 in reply to 235 despite a superb 115 from Chamith Subasinghe, who cracked 15 fours and a six.

Noor Sahaq (4-46) was Glasshoughton's best bowler.

Joseph Clough (6-28) and Ben Harrison (4-14) combined to bowl Newton Hill out for 75 as Calder Grove won an all-Wakefield match by 126 runs.

Grove had made 201-9 in their innings as Daniel Brown hit an unbeaten 52 and Scott Reyner (50no) also hit a half century. Chris Colley (5-28) and Theo France (3-48) were the pick of Hill's bowlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horbury Bridge came out on top in a thriller with Streethouse seconds.

They made 259 after going in first with Jack Whittlestone hitting 19 boundaries in his 97 and support coming from Ben Terry (51) and Tom Allatt (46). Usman Hussain, with 4-68, did most to restrict them.

But Streethouse came agonisingly close to pulling off their big run chase as they got to within six runs only to be all out for 253. Qasim Hussain (63) top scored while Stuart Camm hit 41 and Richard Johnson 34no.