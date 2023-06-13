​Ben Child (4-35) and Joe Sykes (4-41) led their bowling attack as Frickley were dismissed for 133 in 35.4 overs with Lewis Binns (33) top scoring.

Oulton lost early wickets in their reply as Jason Mills (4-28) tried hard to hit back for Frickley, but they were seen home by Ryan Healey (51no), who hit nine fours, with help from Child who followed up his bowling exploits by hitting 42 from 40 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is tight at the top with Oulton two ahead of Askern Welfare and just 11 points separating the top seven.

Anthony Scully took seven wickets for West Bretton against Crofton Phoenix.

A century from George Naylor helped West Bretton to move up to fourth with a 55-run victory over Crofton Phoenix in a high scoring game.

Naylor smashed 20 fours and a six as he hit an unbeaten 133 and with Joseph Gott hitting 44, David Hoyle 40no from 19 balls and Luke Smith 35, Bretton were able to make 312-6 from their 46 overs.

Crofton produced a spirited response with Wajid Hussain hammering eight sixes and eight fours in a knock of 86 and support coming from Riffat Kiani (40) and Wasiq Ur Rehman (38).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were all out for 257 as Anthony Scully (7-117) led the Bretton attack.

After coming into the weekend on top of the table Streethouse slipped down to sixth after a 122-run defeat to Garforth Parish Church.

They were all out for 161 in reply to 283-3 with Ismail Patel hitting 33 and Mark Robinson 26, but none of their batsmen able to go on to play a big innings.

Despite 63 from Andrew Waterson, which included eight fours, Nostell St Oswald went down by four wickets to Hemsworth MW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Bond also hit 24, but Hemsworth chased down the 210-8 score with 6.2 overs to spare to move up to fifth.

Jack Heritage led them home with an unbeaten 67 while Devansh Sehara claimed 4-48.

James Gorton took the starring role with the ball for Welfare with the impressive figures of 6-63.

Bottom of the table Old Sharlston were bowled out for 116 to lose by 161 runs to Kippax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Michael Harwood (26) and Zack Brown (23) made much of an impact after Ryan Kelsall (3-65) had done most to restrict Kippax, who were able to post a big 277-9 total.

Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala led the way with an unbeaten 105 peppered with 14 fours and three sixes while Museji Bhoola hit 47 and Syed Hussain 25.

Mahmed Memi (3-24) was Kippax’s most successful bowler.

Half centuries from Nick Percival and Philip Howell proved in vain as South Kirkby fell 13 runs short in their chase against Askern Welfare.

Replying to their opponents’ 233-9, they stayed in touch throughout, but despite Percival’s 58 and 53 from Howell they ended on 220-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openers Jake Rimmington (37) and Dylan Moran (25) had given Kirkby a good base with a 69-run stand. Philip Howell (3-55) and Ricky Crompton (3-66) had earlier been their best bowlers.

Knottingley Town lost the Championship top spot and their unbeaten record as they went down by six wickets to promotion rivals Brodsworth Main.

Edward Booth’s 71, which included 10 fours and three sixes, proved in vain as Town’s 218 score was chased down.

Alex Clemo also scored 31 while there was 20 each from Karl Buxton and Gary Carter, who was not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Hundhill Hall failed in their run chase as they went down by 23 runs to Hensall.

Chasing their opponents’ 214-9 they were all out for 191 with Matthew Ramsden, Jed Wilkinson and Joshua Hurcomb each contributing 36.

Reece Johnson (4-25) and Matthew Ramsden (3-42) were the pick of Hall’s bowlers.

Whitley Bridge were all out for 171 to lose by 81 runs to Darton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diljit Singh (35) top scored while Chris Welburn hit 34 and Mathew Draper 29.

Welburn also claimed 3-53, but Darton were able to reach 252-8 from their 46 overs.

Pledwick raced to a 10-wicket victory against neighbours Newton Hill in Division One.

Openers Alex Haigh (92no) and James Eastlake (84no) brought Pledwick home as they easily chased down their opponents’ 195.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Colley (39) and Russell Harris (37) had top scored for Newton Hill with Owen Leith (4-50) and Eastlake (3-57) doing most to restrict them.

Lucas Whipp took 6-12 as second-placed Glasshoughton defeated Calder Grove by 126 runs.

Grove had no answer to Whipp’s bowling as they were all out for 76 with Nick Robinson (23) top scoring.

Glasshoughton had gone in first and made 202-8 with opener Liam Hopton (78) leading the way and support from Chamith Subasinghe (45). Joseph Clough (3-20) did most to restrict them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two promotion contenders Allerton Bywater beat Frickley Colliery seconds despite being bowled out for only 129.

Zubair Ahmed (3-15) led the bowling fightback as Frickley were all out for 112 with Tom Collis (25) top scoring.

Liam Revis had hit a crucial unbeaten 48 for Allerton Bywater who otherwise struggled against the bowling of Jack Horobin (4-27), Corey Hawksworth (3-54) and Collis (3-15).

Harvey Maw’s unbeaten 69 helped Ferrybridge Power Station to a 228-8 total and an 85-run win over Crigglestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Speight (35) and Oliver Rutter (32) led the scoring for Crigglestone, but they were all out for 143 with Neal Patel taking 4-15.

Featherstone Town were shot out for 89 as they went down by eight wickets to top of the table South Kirkby seconds.

Only Charlie Goose (27) and Richard Colley (19) made much impact against a Kirkby attack led by Hedley-Paul Keegan (4-11) and Dean Woolsey (4-36).

Woolsey then led Kirkby’s response with an unbeaten 53.

Second-placed Normanton St John’s chased down Bullcroft Main’s 171-8 to win by four wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad