Pontefract Cricket League: Shah is five alive in Crofton Phoenix's win over Nostell St Oswald

Crofton chased down Nostell’s 159 to win with a whopping 25.4 overs to spare as Azad led the way in his 60-ball innings and Amjad Hussain contributed 25.

Nostell’s top scorer had been Tokir Bashir, with 65, but it was a struggle for the rest of their batsmen against an attack well led by Syed Ahsan Shah (5-40) and Muhammad Abrar (3-32).

Streethouse have taken over at the top of the Premier following a 60-run win over Frickley Colliery.

Syed Ahsan Shah on his way to taking 5-40 for Crofton Phoenix in their win over Nostell St Oswald. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Fine innings from Mark Robinson (58), Thilantha Perera and Louise Holt, who both hit 43, helped Streethouse to a 235-8 total despite the efforts of Frickley opening bowlers Kieran McIntyre (4-63) and Jason Mills (4-49).

Although Nick Crooks and Luke Malone both hit 51 for Frickley and shared a 98-run stand they were all out for 175 with Ismail Patel (5-52) and Thilantha Perera (4-17) their main destroyers.

Chris Reece’s 5-51 played a big part in West Bretton’s 58-run victory over Old Sharlston.

With John Ashton also taking 3-43 and Scott Whittlestone 2-27 Sharlston were all out for 179 in reply to 237.

Danny Bullock (41) and Jack Rogers (35) were their top scorers while Dale McMullan (5-54) had been the pick of their bowlers, but Bretton were taken to a competitive total by Tony Rushforth (51), Jonny Windwood (50), Luke Smith (29), Ashton (28) and Ben Summers (24).

Oulton moved up to third with a 97-run win over South Kirkby.

Benjamin Child’s 5-31 helped them to dismiss their opponents for 159 after they had posted a 256-6 total from their 46 overs.

Joseph Sykes blasted an unbeaten 57 from just 35 balls and Josh Neal hit 35no to round off an innings that had started promisingly with contributions from Jonathan Henshaw (56) and Ryan Healey (44).

Jacob Warburton claimed 4-21 for South Kirkby while their top batting contribution came from Steve Secker with 44no.

After a difficult start to the season Kippax found their form with a 67-run win over Askern Welfare.

A superb all-round effort from Shakil Khan proved the difference as he hit an unbeaten 79 with the bat as Kippax made 237-9 then took 3-22 with the ball in Askern’s 170.

Abdulla Alikozai also contributed 56 and Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala 32 in Kippax’s innings.

Hemsworth MW were unlucky to go down by 13 runs in a close contest with Garforth Parish Church.

Despite a battling 83 by opener Tom Hemingway and support from Scott Latimer (35) and Billy Briggs (31) Welfare’s innings ended on 248-9 as they chased their opponents’ 261-7.

Jack Heritage (4-90) was the pick of the Hemsworth bowlers.

Championship leaders Knottingley Town remain unbeaten after a 56-run success against Fenwick.

Paul Heseltine led the way with the bat as he smashed 17 fours and two sixes in a knock of 102. Karl Buxton also hit 12 fours and two sixes as he made 73 and Alex Clemo contributed 40 in a 287-6 total.

Fenwick’s reply ended at 231-8 with Andrew Lund taking 3-42 and Matthew Daniel 3-49.

Third-placed Hundhill Hall had two centurions as they recorded a massive 352-run win over Stainborough.

Making the most of batting first, they piled up a huge 468-4 total as Richard Earnshaw hit 148, including 19 fours and five sixes, and Matthew Ramsden joined him in a 284-run second wicket stand, cracking 13 boundaries in his innings of 102.

Jordan Harvey also weighed in with 68 from 29 balls and Reece Johnson smacked a brutal 62no from only 14 balls, firing seven sixes.

Stainborough were all out for 116 in their reply, Elliott Fletcher taking 3-13 and Jack Gascoigne 3-28.

Whitley Bridge went down by five wickets to Rothwell after making 164-8.

Tom Laffin (33) was their top scorer.

Horbury Bridge lost top spot in Division One as they lost by eight wickets to Thurnscoe Institute despite posting a 228 score with Ben Terry (77) and Jack Lonsdale (56) top scoring.

Alex Haigh (49no) brought Pledwick home for an eight-wicket win over Glasshoughton.

Aaron Sleight and George Tinker both hit 25 as they surpassed their opponents’ 113 score with almost 14 overs to spare.

Liam Hopton (31) had been Glasshoughton’s top scorer, but their batsmen struggled against an attack led by Nick Wagstaff (4-47) and Dom Greenwood (3-12).

Despite 63 from James Davies, Calder Grove’s 181-9 total was not quite enough as they were edged out by one wicket by Garforth.

