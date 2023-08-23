Pontefract Cricket League: Ismail Patel is a six hit as Streethouse maintain lead at top

They had to hold their nerve in the field as Frickley made a good effort at chasing down their 226 target.

Luke Malone led the way with 69 and support came from Ollie Mitchell (37) and Jason Mills (36), but with Ismail Patel taking 6-47 Colliery were all out for 210.

In Streethouse’s 225-6 innings, Thilantha Perera had top scored with 75 while Zamurad Khan hit an unbeaten 58, Brent Law 31 and Steven Roberts 27. Matthew Pinder (3-58) was the pick of the Frickley bowlers.

Ismail Patel took six wickets for Streethouse against Frickley Colliery. photo by Scott Merrylees

Hemsworth MW could not stop second-placed Garforth Parish Church from keeping the pressure on at the top.

Although they made 198-8 with Altaf Patel including 13 fours and three sixes in a knock of 93 Garforth were able to achieve an eight-wicket success.

Third-placed Oulton still have an outside chance of the title after they beat relegation threatened South Kirkby by 88 runs.

Good batting set up the victory as Jonny Henshaw (63), William Harrison (61) and Ryan Healey (63no) helped Oulton to reach 239-5 from their 46 overs.

Kirkby were all out for 151 in reply as Jonathan Gardiner (4-31) and Joseph Sykes (3-18) did most of the damage. Steve Secker (60) top scored.

A three-wicket win over Old Sharlston lifted West Bretton up to fourth place.

George Naylor led them home with a terrific 91-ball knock of 94 that included 10 fours and three sixes.

Tom Clifford also contributed 42 and Chris Reece 30no as Sharlston’s 218-6 was overhauled with 10 balls to spare despite Dale McMullan’s 3-46.

Anthony Scully (3-60) had done most to restrict Sharlston whose top scorers were Jack Wisher (71) and Zack Brown (57).

Yasir Mehmood (77) and Wajid Hussain (56 from 28 balls) brought Crofton Phoenix home for a six-wicket win over third from bottom Nostell St Oswald.

Chasing their opponents’ 200 all out, they looked in trouble at 48-3, but were able to win with almost 10 overs to spare. Tokir Bashir (44), Craig Bond (39) and Devansh Sehara (38) led the run scoring for Nostell while Mehmood claimed 3-18.

Kippax set a big target as they made 279 on their way to a 44-run win over Askern Welfare.

Museji Bhoola led the way with 71 while Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala hit 50, Syed Hussain 48, Abdulla Alikozai 32 and Rizwaan Abed 30.