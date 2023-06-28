Ashton hit an incredible 32 fours and five sixes as he made 188 and took the Nostell bowling apart. Support came from skipper Luke Smith (44) in a 131-run opening stand and George Naylor (52) in a 117 third-wicket partnership and Bretton were able to reach a massive 365-6 in their 46 overs.

Wasif Iqbal kept plugging away to take 4-82 for Nostell who were all out for 243 in reply. They had three half centurions in Tanvir Bashir (65), Tokir Bashir (62) and Devansh Sehara (55), but fell 122 runs short with Chris Reece taking 5-71 and Chris Degnan 3-59.

Previous leaders Oulton lost top spot after being involved in a thrilling tie with fellow title challengers Garforth Parish Church.

Chris Reece took five wickets for West Bretton in their win over Nostell St Oswald.

Chasing Oulton’s 224-7, Garforth looked set to win when 202-5, but lost their last five wickets for 22 runs and after drawing level they had last batsman Russell Coyne run out by Ben Child to be all out for 224.

Jonathan Gardiner (3-59) and Syed Sadat (3-32) were the pick of Oulton’s bowlers after Child had led the batting with an unbeaten 72 off 43 balls, including six sixes, and there were valuable contributions from Gardiner (45) and Josh Neal (36).

Streethouse moved up to fourth after two victories.

First they beat Askern Welfare by five wickets as Ismail Patel (74) and Louis Holt (38no) led them home past their opponents’ 221-6.

A day later it was Brent Law in outstanding form with an unbeaten 139, including 19 fours and three sixes, as he combined with Mark Robinson (57) in an unbroken 233-run opening stand that saw Streethouse through to a 10-wicket win over Crofton Phoenix.

Yasir Mehmood (58) and Razwan Subhani (54no) top scored in Crofton’s 230-8 with Ismail Patel taking 3-48.

Crofton were involved in a thriller a day earlier as they edged out South Kirkby by one run.

Moosa Azad hit 61 and Abdullah Qureshi 37 as Phoenix posted a 214 score and the game went right down to the final ball when Kirkby’s Jacob Warburton was run out by Wasiq Ur Rehman to leave his side all out for 213.

Muhammad Khalid Abdula (3-48) and Wajid Hussain (3-62) did most to restrict Kirkby whose top scorers were Liam Rollin (67) and Freddie Dewhirst (31no).

Half centuries from Tom Hemingway (67) and Altaf Patel (55) helped Hemsworth MW to a three-wicket win as they chased down Kippax’s 192.

Jack Heritage also hit an unbeaten 29 while Imran Pandor (3-33) was the most successful Kippax bowler.

Abdulla Alikozai (89) hit five sixes and 10 fours to lead the Kippax batting efforts against a Hemsworth attack led by Jack Heritage (4-34) and James Gorton (3-53).

Good batting from Lewis Binns (81) and Luke Malone (65) paved the way for a 238-8 score and a 41-run win over Old Sharlston.

Dale McMullan and Ryan Kelsall took three wickets each for Sharlston, but they could only reach 197-9 in their reply with Jack Wisher (48no) and Robert Simpson (32no) the leading contributors.

Promotion bidders Knottingley Town maintained their Championship Division challenge with a 40-run win over Rothwell.

Prospects for victory did not look good when they were dismissed for 141 with Matthew Daniel (34) and Paul Heseltine (29) top scoring.

But Town hit back in the field with Daniel taking 4-29 and Andrew Lund 4-50 as Rothwell were bowled out for 101.

Hundhill Hall dropped to fourth after being bowled out for 162 to lose by 89 runs to Pollington.

Jordan Harvey (30) and Luke Harling (27) were their top runmakers with Simon Fletcher (3-36) their most successful bowler.

Whitley Bridge lost by nine wickets to Hensall after they were all out for 147 with Nathaniel Aitchison (48no) and Lewis Longstaff (46) their only two batsmen to reach double figures.

Glasshoughton went down by 60 runs to Division One leaders Burton Salmon.

After electing to bat first the table toppers made 233-9 with Zakee Anwar (77no) top scoring, Lucas Whipp taking 4-27 and Jake Medley 3-83.

Glasshoughton were all out for 173 in their reply, Medley hitting 29no, Whipp 27 and Ady Thackray 23no.

Pledwick came out on top by seven wickets in their local derby with Horbury Bridge.

Alex Haigh (53) led them home after Alex Lidgard (3-30) did most to keep Bridge to 122.

Ben Terry top scored with 41, but Horbury saw wickets go down at regular intervals.