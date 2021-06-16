Pontefract Cricket League: Matthew Clegg’s heroics keep up Pledwick challenge

Batting contribution: Pledwick's Owen Leith.

After coming in at number five in the batting order Clegg hit 102 and with support coming from skipper Jonathan Banks (32) and Owen Leith (26no) Pledwick were able to post a 209-8 score against Old Sharlston seconds.

Benjamin Coulthard claimed 3-63 and Ajit Sukumaran 3-57 for Sharlston, but they were all out for 157 in reply despite 68 from Dave Taylor.

Not content with his batting exploits, Clegg was also the pick of Pledwick’s bowlers as he took 4-40.

Elsewhere in Division Three, Notton edged a close game with Newton Hill as they got home with two wickets to spare after bowling their opponents out for 180 with Alex Hughes taking 3-58.

Peter Lawson (33no) and Hughes (21no) brought them home in an unbroken ninth-wicket stand after Dale Crowder hit 43 and Jonathan Habe 36.

Samuel Foxy (43no) top scored for Newton Hill and also took 3-27 while Ben Hughes hit 37 and Joel Pickersgill 32.

James Davies helped Calder Grove to climb up to fifth place as he recorded the excellent figures of 7-26 in their 82-run victory over Ackworth seconds.

Ackworth were all out for 160 in reply to Calder Grove’s 242-6, which included contributions from Jake Holliday (51), Neil Gunter (35), Dale Shaw (35) and Richard Holgate (34no).

Horbury Bridge narrowly missed out as their run chase fell an agonising four runs short against Barnby Dun.

Chasing their opponents’ 190-4 score, they stayed in touch, but ended on 186-7 despite contributions from Thomas Womersley (46), Jack Machin (43), Vishalkumar Patel (32) and Andrew Waterson (27no).

Streethouse are putting their poor start to the season behind them as they have now recorded back to back Division One wins.

Despite being bowled out for 141 they recorded a 22-run victory over Hooton Pagnell as Craig Bryant took 4-46 and Michael Tucker 4-5 in 11.3 miserly overs. Bryant also top scored with the bat as he made 26.

Good bowling from Riffat Kiani (4-37), Muhammad Abrar (3-29) and Zahoor Hussain (2-22) helped Crofton Phoenix to a 38-run success against Darton.

Chasing a first innings score of 190, Darton were all out for 152. Zamurad Khan (34) top scored for Crofton.

Jonny Winwood’s fine 85 - including six sixes and eight fours - proved in vain as West Bretton lost a close Division one contest with Fairburn.

Although Bretton were able to post a 237-6 score, with Tom Clifford also hitting 44, their opponents squeezed home with one wicket and one ball to spare. Anthony Scully and Chris Degnan took three wickets each for the unlucky losers.

In Division Two there were defeats for Old Sharlston and Nostell St Oswald.

Tom Craig hit 71 and Ryan Kelsall 46, but Sharlston’s 241-7 was overhauled - just - by Hensall, who got home with one wicket left off the final ball despite the efforts of Jon Railton (5-59) and Danny Bullock (4-51).

Nostell made 268-8, but ended 13 runs short of Rothwell’s 281-8 despite the contributions of Danny Whelan (70), Paul Dalby (43) and Aakash Dutta (41 and 4-60).

Nick Finnigan’s 74no paved the way for an 11-run victory for Denby Grange over promotion chasers Ferrybridge Power Station.

With Finnigan hitting 11 boundaries in his fine knock and support coming from Daniel Croxall and Scott Walker,who both hit 20, Grange were able to reach 174-8 in their 46 overs before restricting their opponents to 164-9, with Jonathan Balmforth taking 5-30.

Division Five leaders Normanton St John’s won again as they bowled Garforth Parish Church out for 92 to record a 52-run success.

Suleman Rayat (4-15) led the attack with Vipin Reddy taking 3-25 and Kumar Gadhraj 2-19. Heading the batting contributions as Normanton made 144 were Gadhraj (33) and Soyeb Kayat (30).

Crigglestone were dismissed for 146 to lose by 51 runs to Oulton seconds in Division Six.