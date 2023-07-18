Pontefract Cricket League: Oulton climb table while leaders Streethouse open up 10-point gap at top

​A seven-wicket success against Crofton Phoenix lifted Oulton up to fourth place and in a tight title race they are still very much in with a shout.

Clark Harrison paved the way as he claimed 6-31 when Crofton were bowled out for 124.

Moosa Azad (61) and Asad Bukhari (27) put on 59 for the second wicket to give Phoenix a solid base, but none of their other batsmen were able to reach double figures.

Anthony Scully took three wickets in vain for West Bretton as their game with Hemsworth MW was ended early by rain. (Photo by Allan McKenzie)

Oulton raced to victory as they took less than 16 overs to reach their target with Jonathan Henshaw hitting 44no, Mal Green 42 and Josh Neal 24.

Leaders Streethouse were able to get their game on and were rewarded with another victory as they beat Hemsworth MW by five wickets to go 10 points clear at the top.

After electing to bat first Hemsworth made 158-8 in 32 overs with Jake Taberner hitting 45 and Jack Heritage 35. Zamurad Khan (4-56) did most to restrict them.

Streethouse did lose five wickets in their reply, but reached their target comfortably as Brent Law and Louis Holt both contributed 40 and Khan followed up his batting effort by making 29.

The only other Premier game to be completed saw Kippax lose by five wickets to second-placed Garforth Parish Church after they were kept to 186-8 in 30 overs.

Syed Hussain hit 53 and there were handy contributions from Mahmed Memi (25), Vasimraja Truckwala (24) and Abdulla Alikozai (24), but Garforth chased down their target to win with two balls to spare despite 3-42 from Museji Bhoola.

South Kirkby reached 150-8 in 33.2 overs before rain ended their match with West Bretton.

Liam Rollin hit 43 and Bailey Hopkins 29 while Anthony Scully claimed 3-52 and Chris Reece 3-28.

Three games were played in Division One, but there was no joy for Calder Grove as they lost by three wickets to Rossington Main to drop to sixth.

Batting first, they were all out for 111 as James Davies (22), Tim Turner (15) and Jason Proctor (15) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

In reply, Rossington also found it tough against an attack in which Scott Reyner, Ben Harrison and Turner all took two wickets. But they got home in the 24th over.

Horbury Bridge remain in ninth after an eight-wicket loss to Garforth.

Dan Nicholson struck 14 fours in a knock of 72 and support came from Chris Driver in a 42-ball innings of 49, but Horbury’s 191-6 score in 38 overs was overhauled comfortably.

Glasshoughton moved up to fifth with a four-wicket win over Oulton seconds.

Bowlers Noor Sahaq (4-20) and Jake Medley (4-17) paved the way as Oulton were dismissed for 75 then Chris Sherriff (40) and Chamith Subasinghe (20) led the winning response.

With all bar two Division Two games abandoned Crigglestone took advantage to climb the table after beating Featherstone Town by 54 runs.

Scott Griffiths (93) was the star performer as he cracked 11 fours and two sixes in his 56-ball knock.

With support from Harry Bullock (27) and Ryan Peate (25), Crigglestone posted a 184-8 total then kept Featherstone to 130-9.