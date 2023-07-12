Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse and West Bretton are only Premier Division winners

Zamurad Khan paved the way with 5-33 as Crofton Phoenix were kept to 156-9 in 33 overs with Razwan Subhani (25no) top scoring, Riffat Kiani hitting 21 and Sohail Ahmed 20.

A nine-wicket win was then completed when Ismail Patel (76no) and Brent Law (42no) led the reply.

​West Bretton were the other Premier winners as they beat Kippax by seven wickets.

Brent Law helped see Streethouse through to victory over Crofton Phoenix. Picture: Scott Merrylees

After choosing to bat first Kippax were dismissed for 209 as a number of batsmen made starts without being able to go on to play big knocks, Arshad Jan (34) and Rizwaan Abed (31) top scoring.

Chris Degnan (3-45), John Ashton (3-53), Chris Reece (2-28) and Scott Whittlestone (2-61) were the wicket takers.

Bretton impressively knocked off the runs in just 31.5 overs after being given a flying start to their reply through openers Ashton and Luke Smith who put on 147.

Smith was first out for 60 while Ashton hit 18 fours before being dismissed just five short of a century.

Tom Clifford then weighed in with an unbeaten 33 to ensure Bretton got home to earn their winning points and move up to second place with a game in hand on the leaders.

Calder Grove were the only winners in Division One as they beat Horbury Bridge by 21 runs.

In a remarkable local derby 20 wickets fell and less than 150 runs were scored. Grove elected to bat first, but mustered just 82 as only Jason Stirzaker (37) reached double figures against an attack superbly led by Sam Perkin who took 7-21. However, Horbury found even bigger problems as they were all out for only 61.

Perkin (17) and Luke Pryde (12no) were the only batsmen to make double figure scores with Adam Ashton (5-26) and Scott Reyner (3-21) hitting back well for Grove who moved up to fifth place.

Championship promotion challengers Knottingley Town won by four wickets at nearby Hundhill Hall.

Chasing their opponents 163-9 from 38 overs, they got home thanks to Karl Buxton’s 74, which included 12 fours and a six.

Jack Gascoigne (3-39) was the pick of Hall’s bowlers while Tristan Oselton (63) was their top scorer and Gary Carter (4-28) did most to restrict them.

A terrific century from Qamar Ibrahim helped Division Two leaders Normanton St Johns to a 101-run win over Ferrybridge Power Station.

Ibrahim smashed 19 fours and five sixes in a knock of 132 and combined in two century stands with Sameer Yaqoob (23) and Gavin Powell (65no) as Normanton declared on 227-3. They then bowled Ferry out for 126 with Sharid Lahar (3-37) leading the way.

Half centuries from James Dunn (70) and Mike Hill (65) helped Featherstone Town to a 219-4 total on their way to a 79-run success against Old Sharlston seconds.