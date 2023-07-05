Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse go joint top as Louis Holt plays key role

​A half century from Louis Holt was crucial as their 237 total proved good enough to bring them 15 more points.

Holt hit 11 boundaries as he made 50 exactly and support came from Steven Roberts (40), Ismail Patel (34) and Jason Holmes (27) while Simon Kemp took 4-60.

Sharlston recovered after being reduced to 37-4 in their reply, but were restricted to 202-8 with Chamila Wijesinghe, Patel and Zamurad Khan taking two wickets each.

Ismail Patel on his way to making an important 34 for Streethouse against Old Sharlston. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Hemsworth MW are in fifth after winning by 52 runs in a derby game with South Kirkby.

Batting first, Welfare made 202-9 with Max Heritage (59) and Jack Danks (51) leading the way and Liam Rollin taking 4-58 along with Dave Rollin’s 3-37.

Kirkby were reduced to 64-5 in their reply and came up with only a brief recovery as they were all out for 154. Bailey Hopkins (32) top scored, but Aamir Siddique (6-53) was their main destroyer.

Matthew Pinder (36no) and Jason Mills (31no) shared an unbroken stand of 67 as they brought Frickley Colliery home for a three-wicket win over Crofton Phoenix.

Despite 43 from opener Lewis Binns, victory looked a long way off when Pinder and Mills had come together.

Kieran Mcintyre led the Frickley attack superbly, taking 6-53.

Museji Bhoola hit a century as Kippax piled up a big score on their way to a 75-run win over Nostell St Oswald.

With 21 boundaries found Bhoola hit 119 and he joined with Syed Hussain (89) for a 223-run opening stand.

Kippax went on to post a 321-5 score as Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala weighed in with 40 from 19 balls. Nostell were able to bat out their 46 overs in reply, but fell short as they made 246-9.

Abdulla Alikozai (3-53) and Shakil Khan (3-67) did most to restrict them, but there were handy batting efforts from Tokir Bashir (49), Matt Longdon (43), Tanvir Bashir (41no), Devansh Sehara (38) and Craig Simmons (36).

Previous leaders West Bretton dropped down to fourth place after title rivals Garforth Parish Church chased down their big score to win a top of the table Pontefract League clash by six wickets.

Bretton looked well placed at half way after posting a 286-6 score with George Naylor hitting 11 fours and a six in a knock of 88 and support coming from Luke Smith (59), Joseph Gott (43) and David Hoyle (32).

But Garforth knocked the runs off with almost six overs to spare, James Stockton (102no) leading the way for the new table toppers.

Oulton have also spent time at the top of the Premier Division this season, but slipped down to sixth after a 61-run defeat to Askern Welfare.

Joseph Sykes’ 4-39 proved in vain as Askern made 167-9 then bowled Oulton out for 106.

Opener Jonathan Henshaw hit 54, but could not find support.

Knottingley Town’s Championship title prospects took a blow as they went down by 43 runs to fellow contenders Darton.

Despite a superb 141-run opening stand involving Karl Buxton (71) and skipper Richard Carter (51), Town collapsed to 213 all out in reply to their opponents’ 256-7. Morgan Tucker (3-21) had been their most successful bowler.

Fourth-placed Hundhill Hall boosted their chances of going up when they came out top in a thrilling high scoring game with Crofton Phoenix seconds.

Chasing a massive 327 first innings score, they got home with two wickets to spare, hitting the winning runs off the final ball of the match.

Tristan Oselton led the way with 119, including five sixes and 19 fours. Simon Leach also hit 56, Richard Earnshaw 50 and Jordan Harvey 27 while Akhlaq Mehmood took 3-64.

In Crofton’s innings Asif Sheraz had hammered eight sixes and 24 fours in a knock of 162 and Mehmood scored 46. Elliott Fletcher took four wickets, but at a cost of 131.

James Pearson (71) and Diljit Singh (50) brought Whitley Bridge home for a seven-wicket success as they chased down Stainborough’s 185.

Lewis Longstaff (3-45) and Tom Laffin (3-44) had been the pick of Bridge’s bowlers.

Calder Grove leapfrogged Pledwick into sixth place in Division One after beating their local rivals by 23 runs.

Batting first, they made 206-9 with Joshua Buxton (44), James Davies (36), Michael Firth (29no) and Ethan Harrison (26) the leading contributors.

James Eastlake (4-56) led Pledwick’s attack along with Owen Leith (3-50).

In reply, Pledwick were all out for 183, Alex Haigh (43) and George Tinker (34) top scoring and Joseph Clough (4-46) doing most tro restrict them along with Harrison (3-46).

It was top against bottom and went according to script as Newton Hill lost by 53 runs to leaders Burton Salmon.

Chris Colley (5-29) and Jose Renil (4-67) did their utmost to bring about a surprise, but the table toppers’ 179 total proved to be comfortably enough as Newton Hill were dismissed for 126, Rahul Rajeevan (42) top scoring.

Horbury Bridge were all out for 102 as they lost by seven wickets to Oulton seconds.

Only John Kent, with 30, made much of an impact in a disappointing Bridge batting effort and Oulton sailed home in just 25 overs in their reply.

Chris Hammer (47no) led them home after Sagar Shanghavi (4-40) and Daniel Henshaw (4-52) had been the pick of their bowlers.

Chamith Subasinghe’s excellent unbeaten 110 proved in vain as Glasshoughton lost by three wickets to Thurnscoe Institute.

Subasinghe hit 15 fours and two sixes in an 123-ball innings that dominated his team’s 207-8.