Pontefract Cricket League: Oulton keep pressure on leaders Streethouse ahead of top of table clash

They remain 18 points behind leaders Streethouse with three games remaining, but take on the table toppers this Saturday in a match that will go a long way to deciding the destiny of the championship.

Victory was essential against Frickley and they posted a 201-8 total with opener Jonny Henshaw holding the innings together as he made a patient 72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Healey hit 34, William Harrison 26 and Ben Child 25 while Mark Nurse (3-39) and Jason Mills (3-56) did most to restrict them.

Simon Kemp took five wickets for Old Sharlston against Kippax. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Frickley were all out for 143 in reply despite 51 from opener Ollie Mitchell as Clark Harrison claimed 4-21 and Jonathan Gardiner 3-11.

Streethouse held onto top spot with a three-wicket success against Garforth Parish Church, who started the day in second place.

A fine effort in the field, headed by Zamurad Khan’s 5-39, paved the way with Garforth dismissed for 139.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Streethouse lost two early wickets in their reply, but reached their target thanks largely to an 88-run stand for the third wicket between Mark Robinson (45) and Ismail Patel (49).

Fourth-placed West Bretton went down by 25 runs to Crofton Phoenix, but bounced back with a five-wicket success at Kippax on Monday.

In the first of the games they were unable to chase down Crofton’s 241 as they were all out for 216 with Tony Rushforth (38) and Chris Reece (36) top scoring.

Wajid Hussain claimed 4-55 for Phoenix after Sohail Ahmed (65), Abdullah Qureshi (51) and Yasir Mehmood (46) top scored and Reece took 6-42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Naylor (64) and Joseph Gott (60) led Bretton home as they replied to Kippax’s 213 two days later.

Mohamed Uvais (4-54) was Bretton’s best bowler while Munaf Navsarka (58) top scored for Kippax.

Old Sharlston beat Kippax by six wickets on Saturday, Danny Bullock (36no) leading them home after Simon Kemp (5-54) had been their main bowling destroyer.

Despite Devansh Sehara’s 79, Nostell St Oswald fell 100 runs short as they were all out for 159 in reply to Hemsworth MW’s 259-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Gorton (6-55) was the pick of Hemsworth’s bowlers and their batting heroes were Altaf Patel (75) and Tom Hemingway (47).

Tanvir Bashir claimed 5-43 in vain for Nostell.

Bottom of the table South Kirkby were unable to improve their position as they went down by 99 runs to Askern Welfare.

They were all out for 136 – with Liam Rollin (22) top scoring – after Askern had made 235-8.