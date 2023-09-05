Pontefract Cricket League: Oulton win low scoring thriller against Streethouse to keep title race alive

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Victory would have all but sealed the championship for Streethouse and they must have thought they had it in the bag when they bowled Oulton out for only 82.

But what a turnaround as Oulton fought back in the field to win by three runs in a tense finish with Streethouse all out for 79.

The result left Streethouse eight points clear at the top with two games remaining, but second-placed Oulton still have all to play for with Garforth Parish Church, a further four points back, also still in the race.

Chamila Wijesinghe celebrates taking the first wicket for Streethouse against Oulton. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Oulton’s innings lasted only 28.3 overs as only two of their batsmen – William Harrison (21) and Naveed Razzaque (12) – reached double figures against an attack led by Zamurad Khan (5-17) and Chamila Wijesinghe (3-19).

Streethouse were then shot out in 17 overs with Clark Harrison (7-27) their main destroyer and only Louis Holt (37) offering much resistance.

West Bretton remain in fourth after they defeated Hemsworth MW by 73 runs.

Good batting from Tom Clifford (69), John Ashton (51), Luke Smith (36) and David Hoyle (32no) helped Bretton to post a 266-6 total.

Jack Whale (50) led Hemsworth’s reply, but they were all out for 193 as Chris Degnan took 4-45 and Ashton 3-17.

Old Sharlston plunged deeper into relegation trouble as they lost by 138 runs to bottom of the table South Kirkby, who could have been down had they been well beaten.

Kirkby showed they are still fighting as they reached 260-5 in their 46 overs with contributions from Adam Rollin (69), Liam Rollin (47), Bailey Hopkins (43) and Dean Woolsey (36).

Dale McMullan claimed 3-63 for Sharlston and then hit an unbeaten 51, but did not find much support as they were all out for 122. Adam Rollin followed up his batting exploits by taking 4-50 with the ball while Philip Howell took 3-14.

Mid-table Crofton Phoenix went down by 21 runs in a high scoring game at Kippax.

Chasing their opponents’ 287, they had a good go, but were all out for 266 with opener Moosa Azad hitting 71 and Syed Ahsan Shah 69.

Shakil Khan, with 4-62, was the pick of Kippax’s bowlers and also top scored with the bat in hitting 99, including 12 fours and four sixes.

Syed Hussain also hit 54 while Riffat Kiani (4-52) and Muhammad Abrar (3-38) were the pick of Crofton’s bowlers.

Despite half centuries from Tanvir Bashir (54) and Jack Machin (52), Nostell St Oswald were unable to dent the title hopes of Garforth Parish Church as they were all out for 175 in reply to 326-9.

Joe Grove (4-91) and Adam Weston (3-24) were the most successful Nostell bowlers.

​Ollie Mitchell’s 53 proved in vain as Frickley Colliery fell 25 runs short of Askern Welfare’s 178.