Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse beat leaders to stay in title race

After losing to Frickley Colliery the previous week they looked out of the picture, but they are back in second place and back to within 16 points of Askern with three games remaining.

A superb unbeaten century from Callum Honeyman saw Streethouse home past their opponents’ 210-9.

He cracked 17 boundaries on his way to 137no and found support from Steven Roberts (45) in a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pledwick remained on track for promotion from Division Three of the Pontefract Cricket League. Picture: Andy May

Earlier, Scott Bland (6-79) did most to restrict Askern.

Frickley Colliery missed a chance to close right up on the leaders as they lost by five wickets to fourth-placed Kippax.

After electing to bat first they will have been a little disappointed with their 194-9 total. But it did represent a recovery after they had been reduced to 89-7.

Jason Mills (54) top scored while Mark Nurse hit 30 and Syed Shah (5-74) led the Kippax attack.

A 70-run opening stand between Syed Hussain (26) and Museji Bhoola (95) set Kippax on their way to a winning reply. The latter hit 16 fours and a six in his innings and found further support from Soaham Kadam (31) as they reached their target with nine overs to spare.

Jack Andrews (6-91) bowled fifth-placed Oulton to a 67-run victory over Crofton Phoenix.

Yasir Javed (44) top scored, but Crofton were all out for 170 in reply to 237.

Ryan Healey (77) hit 11 fours and two sixes to lead the way in Oulton’s innings with Josh Neal contributing 47 and Edward Cole 44.

Wasiq Ur Rehman (4-7) was the pick of Crofton’s bowlers.

Bottom of the table Hundhill Hall are putting up a real fight in their bid to stay in the top division.

They made it three successive wins after previously not winning all season as they defeated West Bretton by 69 runs.

Batting first, they made 297-7 with Matthew Ramsden hitting 87, Ben Dunn Birch 72 and Reece Johnson 67.

In reply, Bretton were all out for 228 as they lost their way after a 116-run opening stand between John Ashton (92) and Luke Smith (48). David Hoyle also hit 39, but Sam Malyan (4-58) and Johnson (3-8) ensured Hall ran out winners again.

Five-wicket hauls from Usman Bashir and Husain Wajid saw Nostell St Oswald beat Hemsworth MW by 24 runs.

Hemsworth were bowled out for 155 as openers Tom Hemingway (39) and Jack Whale (38) top scored, but Usman claimed 5-32 and Wajid 5-47.

They were replying to Nostell’s 179 which included contributions from Tokir Bashir (59), Usman Bashir (30) and Husain Wajid (30).

Scott Latimer (4-30) and Jack Heritage (3-53) were the pick of Hemsworth’s bowlers.

Old Sharlston maintained their promotion bid in Division Two with an eight-wicket success against Glasshoughton.

Robert Simpson (4-25) paved the way for the win as Glasshoughton were restricted to 105-8, Liam Hopton (20) top scoring.

Sharlston easily reached their target in 27.2 overs with Dale McMullan hitting 49no and Dan McLeod 23no.

Richard Carter’s 61 helped Knottingley Town to beat Whitley Bridge by seven wickets.

Replying to Bridge’s 176, Town got home in 31.2 overs as Carter hit 13 fours in his 44-ball knock and support came from Karl Buxton (33), Jack Pugh (25) and Alex Clemo (21no).

Chris Welburn (37) and Jonathan Payne (31) top scored for Bridge with John Clark (4-47) leading the Knottingley attack well.

A six-wicket defeat against Pollington left Calder Grove in relegation danger.

They were all out for 141 as Farrukh Sultan (26) and Joshua Buxton (22) top scored.

Sultan’s 2-50 could not prevent Pollington getting home in less than 20 overs.

Pledwick are still on track for promotion from Division Three after a four-wicket success against Bullcroft Main.

Dom Greenwood (4-20) and Owen Leith (4-29) set them on the way to the victory as Main were dismissed for 100.