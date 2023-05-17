Pontefract Cricket League: Tokir and Khalid share 10 wickets as Nostell St Oswald lead way in Premier

​The wet weather has made it a stop-start opening to the campaign, but Nostell’s bowlers are finding their mark with Tokir Bashir (5-23) and Muhammad Khalid Adbulaziz (5-27) combining to dismiss Oulton for only 54.

They were replying to a Nostell innings that also encountered problems with Tanvir Bashir’s 33 proving crucial as they were all out for 99. Jack Andrews (4-26) was the pick of a good Oulton attack.

Crofton Phoenix have also made a good start to the season with two wins so far and they enjoyed a commanding 158-run win over Old Sharlston.

Pontefract Cricket League round-up.

Consistent efforts all down the order saw Crofton reach 272-9 in their 46 overs with contributions from Wajid Hussain (53), Yasir Mehmood (67), Syed Ahsan Shah (48), Moosa Azad (32) and Israr Ahmad (31),

Dale McMullan took 4-57 to be the pick of Sharlston’s bowlers, but their batsmen soon hit trouble in the reply and only Ryan Kelsall (52) put up much resistance as they were all out for 114,

Riffat Kiani, Wasiq Ur Rehman, Ahmad Hussain and Syed Ahsan Shah took two wickets each for Phoenix.

South Kirkby raced to a seven-wicket win over Garforth Parish Church as Dave Rollin paved the way with 7-27.

With Ben Elmore also taking two wickets Garforth were shot out for 57.

Phil Crapper (23no) and Dale Woolsey (23) then led Kirkby home for their convincing win.

Aamir Siddique’s 5-41 helped Hemsworth MW to a three-wicket success against Askern Welfare.

With Jake Taberner also taking 3-43 Askern were all out for 148 with Hemsworth then reaching their target thanks to Jack Whale (56).

Luke Malone’s 41 saw Frickley Colliery home for a four-wicket win over Kippax.

Replying to Kippax’s 101, Frickley struggled against Shakil Khan (5-30), but had enough in hand to get over the line with Kieran McIntyre also hitting 27.

Abdulla Alikozai (28) top scored for Kippax with Jason Mills (4-19), Mark Nurse (3-27) and McIntyre (2-31) bowling well for Colliery.

Championship leaders Knottingley Town have won all three of their completed matches and were easy eight-wicket winners against Pollington.

Matthew Daniel (6-18) set up their latest success as Pollington were shot out for 40 then Richard Carter (25no) led them home inside 13 overs.

Hundhill Hall are up to third after an 188-run win over Hooton Pagnell.

Batting first, they made 204-8 as Sam Malyan hit 43no, Simon Leach 41 and Elliott Fletcher 38.

Hooton Pagnell were all out for 86 with Malyan (4-19) and Leach (3-2) leading the attack.

Whitley Bridge went down by five wickets to Fenwick after being bowled out for 91.

James Pearson (26) top scored.

Tom Womersley’s five-wicket haul helped Horbury Bridge to knock off Division One leaders Glasshoughton.

Only Clinton Speight (35) put up much resistance as Glasshoughton were all out for 99 with Womersley taking 5-20. Horbury had batted first and posted a 162 score as Sam Perkin led the way with 43, Womersley hit 24 and Jack Whittlestone 23.

Noor Sahaq (4-34) and Speight (4-53) were the pick of Houghton’s bowlers.

Pledwick were edged out by two wickets by Streethouse seconds after being bowled out for 105.

Alex Haigh (22) top scored, but it was a struggle against an attack led by James Cosgrove (3-22) and Stuart Ruddick (3-28). Streethouse batsmen also found it tough against Nick Wagstaff (3-13) and James Eastlake (3-45), but Martin (28) and Ruddick (23no) saw them home.

Newton Hill were bowled out for 119 as they lost by 32 runs to Garforth.