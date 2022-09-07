Pontefract Cricket League: Top flight wins for Streethouse, Hundhill Hall, Frickley Colliery, Hemsworth MW and Crofton Phoenix

They remain 15 points behind leaders Askern Welfare, but with two games remaining they are still in with a shout of the Division One crown and are certainly finishing the season well.

Steven Roberts (59) brought them home past Bretton’s 168 score with Callum Honeyman and Ismail Patel both hitting 33.

Patel was also the pick of their bowlers with 4-45 while David Hoyle (55) top scored for Bretton.

Frickley Colliery's Jason Mills took five wickets in his side's victory in Pontefract Division One.

Third-placed Frickley Colliery have a slim chance of the title as they are 24 points off the top, but they kept up their challenge when skittling Darton out for 42 before completing a seven-wicket win in just 5.3 overs of their reply.

Kieran Mcintyre (5-22) and Jason Mills (5-16) were the bowlers to do the damage.

Kippax remain fourth despite losing by 35 runs to Hemsworth MW.

Museji Bhoola looked to have set up a victory when his 7-44 spell played a big part in Hemsworth being bowled out for 165 with openers Jack Whale (38) and Kieran Locke (37) top scoring.

But Kippax collapsed from 70-2 to 130 all out in their reply in the face of good bowling from Max Heritage (4-41) and James Gorton (4-31). Munawar Chariwala (28) top scored with Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala hitting 23 and Bhoola 22.

Hundhill Hall’s remarkable fight to avoid relegation lives on as they made it four straight wins with a five-wicket success against fifth-placed Oulton.

The win moved them off the bottom of the table, but they are still 19 points behind Hooton Pagnell so it looks like they are going to have to keep on winning in their final two league matches to avoid the drop.

In their latest success Oulton were bowled out for 193 with Reece Johnson (5-53) leading the attack.

Josh Neal (40) top scored for Oulton with 29 from Naveed Razzaque and 25 each by Jonathan Henshaw and William Harrison.

A 98-run stand for the fourth wicket ensured Hall reached their target with Johnson following up his bowling exploits by hitting 11 fours and five sixes in a knock of 86 and Benn Dunn Birch hitting 30. Elliott Fletcher (40no) then finished the job.

Nostell St Oswald were kept to 154-9 as they went down by four wickets to leaders Askern Welfare.

Husain Wajid (31) and Akash Rawal (29) top scored and both took two wickets, but could not prevent the table toppers from reaching their target in the 38th over.

A six-wicket haul from Zamurad Khan paved the way for a win for Crofton Phoenix against Hooton Pagnell.

With Khan claiming 6-16, Hooton Pagnell were dismissed for 125 and Crofton eased to a seven-wicket success with Asif Sheraz hitting 44, Sohail Ahmed 38 and Abdullah Qureshi 26.

Old Sharlston missed a chance to virtually seal promotion from Division Two when they lost by 28 runs to Brodsworth Main.

The result left them in second place, 23 points ahead of nearest challengers Barnby Dun, but their rivals have a game in hand so are still very live contenders.

Putting Brodsworth in did not work as they made 255-7 with Dale McMullan (4-53) and Jack Wisher (3-28) taking the wickets.

Sharlston reached 227-7 in their 46 overs, Rogers top scoring with an unbeaten 85 that included 12 boundaries.

Calder Grove’s relegation fears increased as they were shot out for 61 to lose by 161 runs to Barnby Dun.

Whitley Bridge were in happier spirits, but opponents Glasshoughton look doomed to relegation now after their seven-wicket defeat.

The result saw Bridge guarantee their safety from relegation, but Glasshoughton were left at the bottom and are 30 points adrift of third from bottom Rothwell.

Chamith Subasinghe hit 15 fours and two sixes, but his knock of 89 proved in vain. Despite 44 also from Liam Hopton the 197 score posted by Glasshoughton was big enough.

Bridge, for who Mathew Draper took 4-63, comfortably chased down the runs with skipper James Pearson (59) leading the way, including 14 fours. Chris Welburn (47no), Nathaniel Aitchison (38), Lewis Longstaff (24) and Mathew Daniel (21no) also contributed valuable runs.

Alex Clemo (72no) brought Knottingley Town home for a five-wicket success against Rothwell.

Chasing their opponents’ 181-9, they reached their target in 32.5 overs with Clemo hitting 12 boundaries and support coming from Andrew Lund (32) and Jack Pugh (26).