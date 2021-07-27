Pontefract Cricket League: Tucker stars as Streethouse edge out West Bretton

Calder Grove CC's Ben Brown.

An unbeaten 83 from Michael Tucker helped Streethouse to a 235-9 total and a 19-run win that saw them move further clear of the relegation zone and saw fifth-placed Bretton drop to 19 points behind leaders Fairburn.

Amjad Hussain also hit 42 for Streethouse before Craig Ellison claimed 3-50 and Zaheer Mahmood 3-46 as Bretton were kept to 216-9. George Naylor (41) and Tom Clifford (36) were their top scorers.

Second from bottom Crofton Phoenix were unable to improve their position as they went down by six wickets to Hooton Pagnell.

Although Riffat Kiani hit 53, Crofton were only able to total 133 with their opponents knocking off the runs they required in just 22.5 overs.

A low scoring game in Division Two saw Old Sharlston beat Streethouse seconds by five wickets.

It was not plain sailing as Sharlston lost the top half of their batting, mostly to Gopi Gadiparthi (3-25), in overhauling Streethouse’s lowly 68 total. Danny Bullock (23) top scored.

But their bowlers had paved the way for the win with Jon Railton taking 3-22 and Tom Maskill, Bullock and Ryan Kelsall all taking two wickets. Leading runmaker for Streethouse was Geoff Hunt (28).

Calder Grove further boosted their promotion chances in Division Three with a five-wicket success against Featherstone Town.

Ben Brown (29), Josh Buxton (28no) and James Davies (26) brought them home after Town had been bowled out for 150, James Picken hitting 60 and wickets falling to Davies (4-26), Thomas Buxton (3-61) and Joseph Clough (2-22).

Fourth-placed Pledwick lost ground as they slipped to a 59-run defeat at Stainborough.

Although Steve Cockell hit a 66-ball 72, including 15 fours, they fell short after their hosts had posted a 223-8 total.

Paul Hanks, with 5-65, was the pick of the Pledwick bowlers, but they are now 17 points behind second-placed Calder Grove, albeit with a game in hand.

Three points behind Pledwick in fifth are Notton following their 31-run loss to Thurnscoe Institute.

Defeat was tough on Joe Grove who took 7-65 as Thurnscoe were bowled out for 191.

But Notton fell short when all out for 160 in their reply, skipper Brett Russell (42no) and Warren Schofield (38) top scoring.

Division Five leaders Normanton St Johns lost by 87 runs to promotion rivals Burton Salmon.

Mommhed Hanif took 3-67, but Burton Salmon were able to post a healthy 216-6 total.

Normanton were all out for 129 in reply with Hanif also top scoring, with 28.

Ryan Peate (6-34) and Lee Speight (4-14) bowled Crigglestone to victory over Garforth seconds to stay in second place in Division Six.