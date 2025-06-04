Lee Perks hit a century for Hemsworth MW.

Pontefract League leaders Oulton made short work of beating Hundhill Hall in their latest Premier Division match.

The Premier Division game was over in only 30.1 overs as Hall were skittled for 70 and Oulton raced to a 10-wicket win with openers Jonny Henshaw (39no) and Henry Blythe (26no) bringing them home with ease.

Joshua Hurcomb battled in vain to make 33 for Hall, but the rest of the batsmen had no answer to an attack led by Thomas Conboy, who took 7-23.

Still unbeaten Oulton are 18 points clear of second-placed Crofton Phoenix who beat West Bretton by six wickets.

After bowling their opponents out for 142, they sailed home with Aravinth Kathirvel hitting 11 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 66.

Bretton’s top scorer had been Tom Clifford (43no) while it was a combined effort to bowl them out as Abdulwahid Dost claimed 3-54 and two wickets each were taken by Aamir Siddique, Harpartap Singh and Kathirvel.

Nostell St Oswald dropped down to seventh after a heavy 216-run loss to Kippax.

Despite 4-71 from Abid Fareed they were unable to prevent Kippax from piling up a big 310-8 total, with Abdulla Alikozai blasting an unbeaten 111 from 72 balls, and were then bowled out for just 94.

Touseef Haider (5-50) led the Kippax bowling while Shakil Khan took 3-29.

Burton Salmon moved up to fifth place with an eight-wicket win over Hemsworth MW.

Muhammad Hafeez, who retired not out on 85, led them home with support from fellow opener Paul Heseltine (58) and Andrew Lund (24no).

They successfully chased down Hemsworth’s 196-4, which included a century from skipper Lee Perks, whose 112 included 13 fours and a six.

Dhiren Patel also contributed 36 while there were two wickets for Lund.

Knottingley Town were on the wrong end of a heavy loss as they were beaten by 220 runs by Askern Welfare who batted first and piled up a huge 325-5 score.

Town were all out for 105 with Morgan Tucker (19) top scoring.