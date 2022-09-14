Pontefract Cricket League: Victory is not enough for Streethouse in title race

Although Streethouse beat Hemsworth MW by five wickets they remain 16 points behind Askern with just one match remaining.

In their penultimate match tidy bowling restricted Hemsworth to 127-8 with Ismail Patel (3-29) and Scott Bland (3-30) the most successful members of the attack and Jake Taberner (33) top scoring.

Streethouse did lose five wickets in their reply, but reached their target in the 30th over with Altaf Patel (50) top scoring.

Scott Bland took three wickets for Streethouse.

Crofton Phoenix went down by 62 runs to fourth-placed Kippax.

Good bowling from Wasiq Ur Rehman (5-26) and Ahmad Hussain (3-53) went to waste as they were all out for 135 in reply to 197.

Zamurad Khan (43) and Abdullah Qureshi (33) top scored while Museji Bhoola did most of the damage, taking 6-39.

Syed Hussain had top cored for Kippax with a knock of 81 that included nine fours and two sixes. Soaham Kadam also hit 29.

An unbroken 83-run stand for the fifth wicket between Ben Child (45no) and Ryan Healey (37no) brought fifth-placed Oulton home against Hooton Pagnell.

They were replying to a 125 score when Child (4-20) and Joseph Sykes (4-29) had been the main destroyers.

West Bretton moved up to sixth with a 45-run win over Frickley Colliery after they posted a healthy 229-7 total with Tom Clifford hitting 76, Tony Rushforth 52, Luke Smith 39 and George Naylor 31.

Frickley were all out for 184 as Matthew Rushforth (4-29) and Anthony Scully (4-51) did most of the damage and Nick Crooks hit 81, with 10 boundaries. Luke Malone contributed 42.

Jason Mills, with 5-53, was the pick of Frickley’s bowlers.

Hundhill Hall’s bid to pull off a great escape failed as they lost by eight wickets to Nostell St Oswald.

After winning their previous four matches this was one too many for Hall who were all out for 108 with Chris Walton (25) top scoring.

Usman Bashir (4-37) was their main scourge before Husain Wajid (60) and Tanvir Bashir (49no) led Nostell home.

The result left Hundhill Hall second from bottom, 20 points behind Hooton Pagnell with just one game left so they are resigned to being relegated.

Old Sharlston are still on course for promotion from Division Two, but failed to clinch their place back in the top division when they were beaten by 89 runs by leaders Garforth Parish Church.

After doing a decent job in the field to restrict Garforth to 187-7, they were all out for only 98 with Michael Harwood (30) top scoring.

Dale McMullan (4-46) and Ryan Kelsall (3-29) were the pick of the bowlers for Sharlston, who remain in second place, 14 points ahead of Brodsworth MW with one match left.

At the other end of the table Calder Grove are relegated after a 206-run thrashing by Hensall.

Aftrer Hensall posted a big 339-6 total, Grove were all out for 133 with James Davies hitting 37 and Ben Brown 26.

Relegated Glasshoughton raced to a nine-wicket win over Barnby Dun after Jake Medley, Clinton Speight and Lucas Whipp each took three wickets in bowling the opposition out for 88.

Liam Hopton (48no) and Stuart Dick (21no) brought Glasshoughton home in just 13.2 overs.

After being bowled out for 105, Knottingley Town lost by seven wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Karl Buxton (30) and Alex Clemo (28) top scored.