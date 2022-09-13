Bradford League: Carlton are edged out for promotion despite winning final game

They did all they could to keep the promotion race alive by securing 20 points from a 79-run win over Morley in their last game of the season, but Pudsey Congs’ win meant their efforts were in vain as they finished 11 behind their rivals for runners-up spot.

Half centuries from Kershaski John Lewis (59), Daniel White (52) and Farrukh Alam (51) helped Carlton post a total of 292.

Morley were then all out for 215 as Alam (4-48) and John Lewis (3-5) led the Carlton attack.

Kershaski John Lewis rounded off his fine season for Carlton with a half century.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in Division One, Wrenthorpe ended their otherwise difficult season on a high as they recorded their first win in their final game.

After 21 defeats and a second successive relegation they edged home by one wicket against Undercliffe.Haseeb Ahmed (3-19), Mohammed Usman (3-29) and Kabir Bashir (3-40) set them on the way to victory as Undercliffe were dismissed for 135.

An unbeaten 52 from Sam Johnson and 25 by Haseeb Ahmed then saw Wrenthorpe home as they scraped over the winning line with one wicket to spare in their last game of the year.

East Ardsley lost their final game to East Bierley, but have avoided relegation from Division One, finishing 19 points ahead of second from bottom Keighley.

After their opponents posted a 229-6 total they had a good go at chasing down the runs before they were all out for 216. Daniel McTiernan hit 56, including nine fours, while Oliver Appleyard contributed 44 and James Van Der Merwe 35.

Division Two champions Sandal were in a hurry as they completed their great season with a convincing final day win.

After receiving the Division Two trophy before the game they blasted out Hopton Mills for just 65 with opening bowler Sam Noden rounding off his fine individual season with 6-38 and spinner Zaeem Zulfqar picking up 3-8.Keron Persaud (32no) and Karl Hewitt (19no) saw Sandal wrap up their emphatic eight-wicket win.

Relegated Wakefield St Michael’s went out in a record-breaking match at Northowram Fields.

A total of 815 runs were scored in the match – the highest match aggregate since the formation of the Bradford Premier League in 2016.

The Northowram score of 506-6 was also the best in the league’s seven seasons as Richard Gould (163) and Harry Hauenstein (146) led the way.

St Michael’s fell 197 runs in their reply, but did make 309-8, their highest score of the season. Myles Wood hit 95, including six sixes and 11 fours, while Spesande Nomlala contributed 46no and Bradley Wood 45.

Relegated Great Preston were shot out for only 77 as they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Bowling Old Lane.

Only Ian Newton (29), skipper Oli Baron (23) and William Newton (10) reached double figures as Great Preston’s difficult season was brought to an end.

Altofts ended their Division Three season in defeat as they went down by 56 runs to Rodley.