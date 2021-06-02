Pontefract Cricket League: West Bretton enjoy big win but Streethouse lose out to leaders

West Bretton's Anthony Scully.

Anthony Scully (5-28) and Chris Degnan (5-9) combined to bowl Crofton out for only 45 then Jonny Winwood (34no) and Greg Walton (12no) brought Bretton home in just 5.2 overs for their convincing win.

Streethouse produced a decent batting display to post a 200-9 score, but lost out to Division One leaders Ackworth.

Asad Bukhari (40), Craig Bryant (30) and Asad Bukhari (24) top scored for Streethouse while Aamir Siddique (3-87) was their most successful bowler, but could not prevent Ackworth from getting home with five wickets to spare.

Nostell St Oswald beat Streethouse seconds by seven wickets in Division Two on Monday after bowling them out for 94 with Aakash Dutta taking 6-10.

The boot was on the other foot on Saturday as Nostell were all out for 84 to lose by three wickets to Oulton. Tokir Bashir took 5-46 in vain.

Old Sharlston also had mixed fortunes, beating Rothwell by 35 runs on Monday as Tom Craig hit an unbeaten 90 in their 187-7 total, but losing by 128 runs to Kippax on Saturday after being bowled out for 115.

Horbury Bridge enjoyed their first Division Three win of the season as they defeated Featherstone Town by 41 runs.

Prospects of victory did not look too rosy when they were bowled out for 108 despite 31 by Karen Patel.

But the bowlers responded as Vishalkumar Patel took 4-12, Glenn Swindell 3-25 and Karen Patel 3-6 to bowl Featherstone out for 67.

Second-placed Pledwick were involved in a tie against Thurnscoe Institute when both teams were all out for 146.

Liam Ineson (52) top scored and George Tinker hit 29, but Pledwick collapsed as they lost their last six wickets for just nine runs.

Matthew Clegg (3-37) and Alex Lidgard (3-44) were the most successful of Pledwick’s bowlers.

Notton moved up to third with a five-wicket success against Calder Grove.

Warren Parry (82), Jonathan Habe 29 and Joe Grove 27 brought them home after Dale Shaw (58) and Jake Holliday (51) had batted well to help Grove make 167.

Alex Hughes (3-32) and Richard Birtwistle (3-22) were the pick of Notton’s bowlers.

An unbeaten 82 with the bat and five wickets with the ball from Jase Ball helped Old Sharlston seconds to a 65-run success against second from bottom Newton Hill.

Sharlston posted a 189-8 score with Berlin Bernadin also contributing 29 and Liam Keating 27.

Newton Hill were all out for 124 despite the efforts of skipper Thomas Render (28). Ball followed his batting effort with a devastating 5-24 spell.

Denby Grange climbed the Division Four table with a seven-wicket win over Allerton Bywater.