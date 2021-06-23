Pontefract League: Gary Rhodes shines as Streethouse continue revival at Crofton Phoenix’s expense

Streethouse's Gary Rhodes.

After failing to win any of their first seven league matches in 2021 it has been a remarkable turn around for Streethouse and they produced an impressive display to defeat Crofton by a six-wicket margin.

They did have to recover from a poor start in their innings, but with Gary Rhodes hitting 12 fours in an unbeaten 85 and Amjad Hussain making 55 from 65 balls they were able to pass Phoenix’s 187 score despite being 51-4 at one stage.

Ahsan Mir top scored with 39no for Crofton, but the result dropped them into the bottom two. Aamir Siddique (3-60) and Craig Ellison (3-45) were successful Streethouse bowlers with Rhodes also adding two wickets to his batting exploits.

Fifth-placed West Bretton fell 16 runs short in their run chase against Askern Welfare.

Chasing their opponents’ 205-8, they ended their 46 overs on 189-8 despite the efforts of David Hoyle (76), who hit four sixes and seven fours, and Greg Walton (45).

Jonny Winwood was the pick of Bretton’s bowlers with 5-64 while Anthony Scully took 3-58.

Division Two saw morale-boosting victories for Nostell St Oswald and Old Sharlston.

Usman Bashir paved the way for Nostell’s win as he took 5-44 in Knottingley Town’s 102 all out. Tanvir Bashir then top scored with 29 as they got home with three wickets to spare.

Old Sharlston recorded a 76-run success after being put into bat by Garforth Parish Church and making 160. Jase Ball (54) top scored with Simon Kemp also contributing a valuable 29.

Garforth were all out for 84, Ryan Kelsall taking 4-22 and Jon Railton 3-28.

Division Three leaders Pledwick beat Barnby Dun by five wickets.

Matthew Clegg (45) led a successful reply after Barnby Dun were all out for 130 with Clegg again the star turn, taking 7-55.

Brett Russell’s 5-32 helped Notton to maintain their promotion challenge in Division Three as they beat Horbury Bridge by eight wickets.

With Joe Grove also taking 3-11, Horbury were all out for 151, Thomas Womersley (54) and Jack Machin (33) top scoring. Notton lost only two wickets in their reply with Jack Machin (49) and Qasar Khan (45no) putting on 79 in an opening stand and Dale Crowder contributing 35no.

James Davies took 7-32 as fifth-placed Calder Grove also recorded an eight-wicket win.

Thomas Buxton chipped in with three wickets as Thurnscoe Institute were bowled out for 120.

Jake Holliday (68no) and Davies (29no) led Grove home in just 19.5 overs.

Despite Joel Pickersgill’s 5-24, Newton Hill lost to Fenwick by 52 runs.

Fenwick were dismissed for 150, but Hill could only muster 98 runs in their reply, Tom Bilsborough (31) top scoring.

A fine 73no from Ian Preece helped Denby Grange to an 81-run win over Eggborough Power Station in Division Four.

With Nick Finnigan also hitting 54 and Andrew Walker 36 Grange made 211-6 before keeping their opponents to 130-8. Craig Murphy took 4-27.

Normanton St John’s lost top spot in Division Five after they suffered a 45-run defeat to Wakefield Thornes thirds.

Although Jake West hit 45 they were all out for 159 in reply to 204-4.

Saqlain Shahzad (5-40) did much of the damage after there had been good batting contributions for Thornes from Stephen Batty (88), Jacob Lonsdale (43) and Zaryab Khan (33).

Crigglestone were shot out for 74 to lose by 152 runs to Hundhill Hall seconds in Division Six.