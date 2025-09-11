Pontefract League: Hurcomb’s haul in vain as Hundhill Hall fail to boost relegation fight against West Bretton
An 122-run loss to West Bretton left Hall 18 points adrift of the team above, Fenwick, with just two matches remaining.
Ben Summers did much of the damage in their game last weekend as he hit a superb century, cracking 15 fours and a six in his knock of 101.
With strong support from George Naylor (57), David Hoyle (46) and Karl Matthews (30no) Bretton piled up a big 316-6 total despite 5-71 from Joshua Hurcomb.
Hall’s reply included another fine innings from Richard Earnshaw, who hit 92 from 88 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes, but although Joe Lane also contributed 34 and Matthew Ramsden 29 they collapsed from 151-2 to 194 all out as Mohamed Uvais took 4-39 and Chris Reece 4-55.
Bretton remained in fifth spot with Kippax one place above them after their 44-run win over Brodsworth Main.
Munawar Chariwala (66) top scored as Kippax posted a 204 total and they were able to defend it with Museji Bhoola taking 3-40 as Brodsworth were all out for 160.
Knottingley Town raced to a 10-wicket win over Hemsworth MW when their openers Dishane Rodrigo (86no) and Pathirahannahelage Fernando (65no) brought them home with ease after they had dismissed their opponents for 150.
Rodrigo struck five sixes and seven fours while his opening partner hit three sixes and seven fours.
Dhiren Patel (36) had top scored for Hemsworth, but they were undone by Senushka Fernando (3-28) and Fernando (3-43).
Leaders Oulton are still out in front after an 151-run victory over Fenwick.
Batting first, they posted a big 353-8 total with Jonny Henshaw leading the way, hitting 122 from 97 balls and including 19 fours plus three sixes. Ryan Healey (56), Thomas Conboy (53) and Joseph Sykes (37no) also contributed.
In reply, Fenwick batted out their 46 overs to make 202-6.
The result left Oulton 21 points clear at the top with three games remaining.
Third-placed Crofton Phoenix lost ground and are now 32 points behind the leaders after their game with Askern Welfare was abandoned with their opponents on 186-6 from 40 overs in reply to 226-6 off 46 overs.
South Kirkby remain eight points clear in the Championship after beating third-placed Calder Grove by six wickets.
Martyn Crooks (51), Liam Rollin (47) and Jacob Peacock (34no) brought them home after they had bowled their opponents out for 161 with Dean Woolsey taking 5-45 and Hedley-Paul Keegan 3-50.
Tim Turner top scored for Grove with an unbeaten 74 that included six sixes and six fours.