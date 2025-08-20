Pontefract League: Jonny Henshaw ensures leaders Oulton quickly return to winning ways

Oulton continue to lead the way with Crofton Phoenix in pursuit in the Pontefract Cricket League.

It was back to business after a rare blip the previous week as Pontefract Cricket League leaders Oulton immediately returned to winning ways with an emphatic success against Hundhill Hall.

There was no hangover from the defeat to Kippax as a massive 258-run thrashing of their opponents kept Oulton nine points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

An outstanding batting performance was at the heart of the win as they posted a huge 388-6 total.

Opener Jonny Henshaw led the way with a brilliant 161 that included 26 fours and four sixes. Support came from Henry Blythe, whose 44-ball knock of 84 saw him smash five sixes and nine fours.

Thomas Conboy also contributed 53 in a second wicket stand of 155 while Jonathan Gardiner hit 29.

Hundhill Hall never looked likely to chase the big target down as they were all out for 130 with Joe Lane (30) top scoring. Andrew Conboy (6-25) was their main destroyer with Sagar Shanghavi also claiming 3-25.

Second-placed Crofton Phoenix maintained their title challenge with a two-wicket success against West Bretton.

Numbers nine and 10 Asad Bukhari (33no) and Usman Hussain (17no) brought them home in a close finish after Aravinth Kathirvel (71), Amjad Ali (32) and Israr Ahmad (26) had paved the way.

Mohamed Uvais (3-64) and Tony Rushforth (3-65) did most to restrict Crofton as they chased Bretton’s 232, which included contributions from George Naylor (54), Tom Clifford (46) and Rushforth (34).

Muhammad Abrar (3-47) and Kathirvel (3-34) were the pick of the Phoenix bowlers.

Despite 4-44 from Akeel Ali Zulfiqar, Nostell St Oswald went down by 89 runs to Kippax.

Half centuries by Abdulla Alikozai (57) and Irfanullah Khan (54) helped Kippax to post a 270 score and Nostell were all out for 181 in reply.

Tanvir Bashir (53) was their top scorer while Intekhab Ravat took 4-38.

Pathirahannahelage Fernando took five wickets in vain as Knottingley Town went down by 26 runs to Askern Welfare.

With Fernando taking 5-51 and further wickets falling to Craig Larrington (3-31) and Senushka Fernando (2-46) Askern were bowled out for 202.

But Town fell short in their reply when kept to 176-9 with Dishane Rodrigo hitting 77.