Pontefract League: Naylor blasts century to boost West Bretton’s hopes

Four wickets: West Bretton's Anthony Scully.

The win maintained Bretton’s challenge near the top, keeping them in fifth place, and was based on a fine batting display headed by Naylor, who hit 13 fours and five sixes in a 75-ball knock of 109.

With support from Tom Clifford (51), Greg Walton (28) and Jonny Winwood (27) Bretton were able to post a 258-5 score from their 46 overs.

Hooton Pagnell had a good go at reaching the big target, but fell short when all out for 236. Chris Reece (5-61) and Anthony Scully (4-67) were their main destroyers.

Elsewhere in Division One there were defeats for Streethouse and Crofton Phoenix.

Streethouse were bowled out for 120 to lose by 97 runs to Hemsworth MW.

Dylan Bowles hit 66, but they never looked likely to chase down the runs needed.

Zahoor Hussain hit 30 for Crofton Phoenix, but their 116 total was not enough and Fairburn went home with a six-wicket victory, despite Muhammad Abrar picking up 3-30.

Pledwick surrendered top spot in Division Three after a poor batting display saw them lose to new leaders Fenwick.

Their previous unbeaten record went up in smoke as they could only muster 65 runs in reply to Fenwick’s 189-9 with Matthew Clegg’s 3-56 proving in vain.

Fourth-placed Notton beat Featherstone Town by five wickets after a good effort in the field restricted their opponents to 102-9 from their 46 overs.

Brett Russell led the attack with 4-31 while Alex Hughes claimed 3-19 from 14 tight overs.

Qasar Khan led Notton home in 19.2 overs as he hit an unbeaten 54, including 10 fours and a six.

Calder Grove maintained their challenge in fifth position as they beat Newton Hill by 92 runs in an all-Wakefield match.

Batting first, they made 204-9 with Jake Holliday hitting 11 fours and two sixes in a knock of 88 and Neil Gunter contributing 43.

Ali Asim took 3-39 and Gary Wilcock 3-55 for Newton Hill, who were all out for 112 in their reply. Tom Bilsborough (61) top scored while Thomas Buxton took 4-24 and James Davies 3-25.

Despite bowling out opponents Ackworth seconds for 108, Horbury Bridge suffered a 34-run defeat as they were shot out for 74.

Defeat was tough on Sam Kent, who took 6-26 and top scored with 19.

Denby Grange were blown away by Hatfield Town in Division Four.

After electing to bat first, they could only make 51 and went on to lose by seven wickets to drop down the table to seventh.

Normanton St Johns moved to within a point of top spot in Division Five when they breezed to a 10-wicket win over Rothwell seconds.

Openers Soyeb Kayat (50no) and Ebrahim Patel (29no) brought them home unscathed after Rothwell were restricted to 79-5.

Fourth-placed Crigglestone beat Kippax seconds by nine wickets in Division Six.