Pontefract League: Oulton overcome spirited Nostell to forge on at top of table

Tokir Bashir starred with bat and ball for Nostell St Oswald, but his efforts were in vain against leaders Oulton.

Unbeaten Oulton made it eight wins from eight in the Premier Division of the Pontefract Cricket League when they defeated Nostell St Oswald by 41 runs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were tested as a good effort in the field by their opponents left them all out for 203 after they had elected to bat first.

William Harrison (42) and Joseph Sykes (52) helped them recover from 78-5 against an attack led by Tokir Bashir (5-46) and Ahtasham Wahid (5-71).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nostell’s reply saw them four down for 29 before a stand of 106 for the fifth wicket between bowling heroes Tokir Bashir (55) and Wahid (54) gave them a fighting chance.

The lower order could not carry on the good work, however, and they were all out for 162 with Thomas Conboy taking 3-38, James Deaves 3-15 and Ben Child 2-30.

The result left Oulton 27 points clear at the top.

In fourth place are Crofton Phoenix after they made it five wins from seven with a 71-run success against Knottingley Town.

After choosing to go in first the decision was justified as Amjad Hussain (54) and Aravinth Kathirvel helped them to 127-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although only Gurwinder Singh Dhillon, with 35no, of the remaining batsmen made much of an impact Crofton’s 218 total proved more than adequate.

Town, whose best bowlers were Craig Larrington (4-51) and Pathirahannahelage Fernando (3-57), were bowled out for 141 with David Illingworth (31) top scoring.

Abdulwahid Dost (5-30), Muhammad Abrar (3-54) and Kathirvel (2-10) took the wickets.

West Bretton went down by 66 runs as they chased a 276 total posted by second-placed Kippax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The innings fell short on 210-7 with Tom Clifford (53no) top scoring and support coming from Ben Summers (39), Chris Reece (30no), Joseph Gott (26) and Luke Smith (24).

Abdulla Alikozai (4-35) and Ihsanullah Dost (3-61) were the pick of Kippax’s bowlers.

In the Kippax innings Altaf Patel hit 57, Museji Bhoola 45, Irfanullah Khan 39, Ihsanullah Ahmadzai 34 and Munawar Chariwala 33, while there were three wickets each for Mohamed Uvais, Tony Rushworth and Melvin Wood.

Naveed Anwar’s 5-56 helped fifth-placed Burton Salmon to a 95-run win over Hundhill Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite 47 from Luke Harling, 39 by Elliott Fletcher and 38 by Ben Dunn Birch Hall were all out for 188 in reply to a 283-9 total that included contributions from Zaref Mohmmed (52), Muhammad Naveed (51) and Andrew Lund (42).

Sam Malyan was the pick of Hall’s bowlers with 5-77.

Hemsworth MW were bowled out for 131 to lose by 82 runs to Brodsworth Main.

Jake Taberner (36) and Steven Biddulph (33) top scored after Jack Heritage (4-48) had done most to restrict Main.